LaMelo Ball Injury Update: Hornets Star To Miss Rest Of The Season Due To Serious Injury?

LaMelo Ball – in line for the Rookie of the Year for his impressive campaign with the Charlotte Hornets – is expected to miss the rest of the season. In the LaMelo Ball injury latest news, the 19-year-old has injured his wrist, and might miss out on the remaining campaign. The NBA community on social media remained worried for the star rookie, hoping that the Hornets star recovers completely as fans have wondered - 'What happened to LaMelo Ball?'

LaMelo Ball injury update: Is LaMelo Ball out for the season?

The Hornets 125-98 loss against the Clippers left Ball with a fractured wrist, the team announcing that he will be out indefinitely and this raised the question - 'Is LaMelo Ball out for the season?' Later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that Ball is apparently expected to be rested for the 2020-21 season. While he will be seeking a second opinion on the fracture and treatment, his rookie campaign with the Hornets seems to have ended.

According to Wojnarowski in the latest LaMelo Ball injury update, he will be meeting a specialist called Dr Michelle Carlson in New York, who has previously worked with Cody Zeller.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

During the Clippers-Hornets encounter, Ball attempted to reach the basket on the fast break, unfortunately falling to the ground after being fouled. However, he tried to support his fall with his wrist – which he promptly grabbed after crashing on the court. His fracture was not immediately evident as the medical staff allowed him to play the second half.

Averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from the three-point range, the No.3 Overall 2020 Draft pick looked like he was well on his way to win the ROTY honour. Slowly gaining a steady fan following in the NBA, Ball's passes caught the attention and highlighted his game.

He was a key factor in leading the team to their 20-21 (win-loss) record this season, placed eighth in the Eastern Conference. With Gordon Hayward back, the team was a proper playoff contender for the first time since 2016. However, without LaMelo Ball to aid them, the task might be much more difficult to complete.

Fans react to LaMelo Ball injury latest news

LaMelo Ball net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the LaMelo Ball net worth stands worth $10 million. He is currently signed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Hornets. Before his season began, he inked a deal with Puma worth a reported $100 million.

Disclaimer: The above net worth, career earnings and salary information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

