LaMelo Ball Rookie of the Year: How the NBA community reacted to Hornets star winning

LaMelo Ball was one of the most interesting prospects coming into NBA Draft 2020. He was picked 3rd overall by Charlotte Hornets and went straight out to be a key player for the team. His playmaking ability in the very first season impressed the NBA community. His amazing court vision and brilliant run of form this season has helped the Charlotte Hornets star to win the Rookie of the Year after playing just 51 games this season.

Many expected the race to be close, but Ball received 84 first-place votes as compared to the Number 1 draft pick, Anthony Edwards who received 15 votes. Edwards himself had an outstanding rookie year where he featured in all of the 72 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LaMelo Ball wins the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year ⭐️, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/PoMmeLp9a4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2021

LaMelo Ball Rookie of the Year

Lamelo Ball also won the Rookie of the Year award in his stint with Illawarra Hawks. The former NBL player reignited the Hornets, and even though injuries may have derailed his season, LaMelo made sure that he was effective when he stepped on the court. He built instant chemistry with fellow Hornets player Miles Bridges, and the duo called themselves 'AirBNB' because every time they played, LaMelo would keep throwing lobs at Miles Bridges which he would dunk, making them a regular feature in the highlight reels this season.

LaMelo Ball stats

Ball averaged 15.7 PPG which is the second-highest among the rookies this season, but his overall efficiency is what impressed everyone. Ball had 6.1 APG and 5.9 RPG which shows how heavily involved the rookie was this season. He is only the 7th player to average 15 PPG, 6 APG, 5 RPG and 1.5 SPG in his rookie season, making it a huge LaMelo Ball record. Ball is also the only player other than Jimmy Butler to record these averages this year.

NBA reaction to LaMelo Ball Rookie of the Year announcement

Miles Bridges surprised LaMelo Ball with the #KiaROY trophy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BBP1tfjMNB — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 16, 2021

Ball receiving Rookie of the year was not accepted by all, especially Anthony Edwards who played in all games this season, averaging 19.3 PPG. But, Ball's Charlotte teammates were happy for the youngster's achievement and they made a video where every player in the Charlotte team congratulated him on becoming the ROY. Ball was presented his trophy as a surprise by his friend and teammate Miles Bridges who kept the trophy right behind a LaMelo Ball jersey. While talking to the TNT crew, Ball said that "Honestly way before the league, when I was playing basketball and they was talking about the NBA stuff, that's when I knew if I'm a Rookie, that's one of the accomplishments I can get."

LaMelo Ball checked in with the Inside crew after being named #KiaROY pic.twitter.com/fioLDlEpRF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 16, 2021

Image Credits: AP