LAS Vs PHO Dream11: Sparks Vs Mercury Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Team News

Source: Sparks and Mercury Instagram.
The Los Angeles Sparks (LAS) will be facing the Phoenix Mercury (PHO) for their upcoming WNBA regular-season game. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 16, 10:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 17, 8:00 AM IST) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown LA. Here is a look at the LAS vs PHO Dream11 prediction and LAS vs PHO Dream11 team.
This week, the Mercury will head to Los Angeles, ready to face the Sparks in a series. At this point, both teams need a win, trying to make their way up the points table. We have Phoenix on one side, who have now dropped three games against the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings, will need to secure one win this week. On the other hand, the Sparks have now lost two in a row. The teams will also meet later on June 26.
Mercury will continue their season without Diana Taurasi, who is out for her eighth straight game (sternum). However, she will be back by the time the teams meet each other in Phoenix. The team has been struggling without the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (8,994 points) and will need her to reach the playoffs.
In their recent losses, the team has shot only 13-for69 from the three-point range. Otherwise, players have also struggled a bit to gain momentum and maintain a pace. "Everybody is trying to get into rhythm," Skylar Diggins-Smith said after the team's 85-83 loss against New York Liberty. "We're not taking bad shots, just missing, myself included. I don't know what to say. We have to continue to find ways to figure it out at the end," Diggins-Smith added.
Diggins-Smith had 25 points that game, while Brittney Griner came through with season-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. However, the team struggled as a whole, shooting 38.5% from the floor (5-for-24 from the three-point range). "These next two games before Diana gets back, we need to find more consistent scoring from the bench and also from the starters," Phoenix coach Sandy Bordello said. "We can't have 29 and 25 and no one else in double figures and shoot under 40 per cent. That's not going to be good enough".
The Sparks might just need a push to win a game, having being outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter during their loss against the Lynx. However, in the third period, the Sparks outscored them 22-8. "We showed signs of what we need to do to win games," Sparks coach Derek Fisher said. "It's just about finding ways to sustain them".