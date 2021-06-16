LAS Vs PHO Dream11: Sparks Vs Mercury Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Team News

The Los Angeles Sparks (LAS) will be facing the Phoenix Mercury (PHO) for their upcoming WNBA regular-season game. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 16, 10:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 17, 8:00 AM IST) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown LA. Here is a look at the LAS vs PHO Dream11 prediction and LAS vs PHO Dream11 team.

LAS vs PHO preview

This week, the Mercury will head to Los Angeles, ready to face the Sparks in a series. At this point, both teams need a win, trying to make their way up the points table. We have Phoenix on one side, who have now dropped three games against the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings, will need to secure one win this week. On the other hand, the Sparks have now lost two in a row. The teams will also meet later on June 26.

Mercury will continue their season without Diana Taurasi, who is out for her eighth straight game (sternum). However, she will be back by the time the teams meet each other in Phoenix. The team has been struggling without the WNBA's all-time leading scorer (8,994 points) and will need her to reach the playoffs.

In their recent losses, the team has shot only 13-for69 from the three-point range. Otherwise, players have also struggled a bit to gain momentum and maintain a pace. "Everybody is trying to get into rhythm," Skylar Diggins-Smith said after the team's 85-83 loss against New York Liberty. "We're not taking bad shots, just missing, myself included. I don't know what to say. We have to continue to find ways to figure it out at the end," Diggins-Smith added.

Diggins-Smith had 25 points that game, while Brittney Griner came through with season-high 29 points and 14 rebounds. However, the team struggled as a whole, shooting 38.5% from the floor (5-for-24 from the three-point range). "These next two games before Diana gets back, we need to find more consistent scoring from the bench and also from the starters," Phoenix coach Sandy Bordello said. "We can't have 29 and 25 and no one else in double figures and shoot under 40 per cent. That's not going to be good enough".

The Sparks might just need a push to win a game, having being outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter during their loss against the Lynx. However, in the third period, the Sparks outscored them 22-8. "We showed signs of what we need to do to win games," Sparks coach Derek Fisher said. "It's just about finding ways to sustain them".

Los Angeles Sparks injury report

Te’a Cooper – Out, league suspension

Nneka Ogwumike – Out, left knee

Chiney Ogwumike – Out, right knee

Jasmine Walker – Out, right knee

Phoenix Mercury injury report

Diana Taurasi – Out

LAS vs PHO squad

Los Angeles Sparks (LAS) – Kristine Anigwe, Nia Coffey, Te'a Cooper, Arella Guirantes, Bria Holmes, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, Karlie Samuelson, Brittney Sykes, Kristi Toliver, Maria Vadeeva, Jasmine Walker, Erica Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B.

Phoenix Mercury (PHO) – Sophie Cunningham, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Haley Gorecki, Brittney Griner, Bria Hartley, Kia Nurse, Shey Peddy, Alanna Smith, Diana Taurasi, Brianna Turner, Kia Vaughn and Megan Walker.

LAS vs PHO Dream11 prediction in line-ups

Los Angeles Sparks – Nia Coffey, Amanda Zahui B, Erica Wheeler, Kristi Toliver, Bria Holmes

Phoenix Mercury – Brianna Turner, Megan Walker, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Kia Nurse

LAS vs PHO Dream11 team

Point Guard – K Toliver, T Cooper

Shooting Guard – E Wheeler

Shooting Forward – K Nurse, M Walker

Power Forward –B Holmes

Centre – A Zahui-B (PP), B Griner (SP)

LAS vs PHO Dream11 team top picks

Los Angeles Sparks – Amanda Zahui B, Erica Wheeler, Kristi Toliver

Phoenix Mercury – Megan Walker, Brittney Griner, Brianna Turner

Note: The above LAS vs PHO Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAS vs PHO game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury Instagram)