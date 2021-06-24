LAS Vs WAS Dream11: Sparks Vs Mystics Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Los Angeles Sparks (LAS) will be facing the Washington Mystics (WAS) for their upcoming WNBA regular-season game. The game is scheduled on Thursday, June 24, 10:30 PM EST (Friday, June 25, 8:00 AM IST) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown LA. Here is a look at the LAS vs WAS Dream11 prediction and LAS vs WAS Dream11 team.

LAS vs WAS preview

The Washington Mystics will be facing the Sparks soon, currently on a three-game streak. Tina Charles is leading the team and will look to bag another win over the Sparks. The team has also won five out of their last six games, beating the Seattle Storm with an 87-83 score in their last game.

"I don't think I've ever seen (Charles) as dominant as she was today," Mystics guard Shavonte Zellous said after the game. Charles dropped 34 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists in the team's last win. The 32-year-old will be looking to continue her dominant run, maybe bringing home another win.

"Tina's playing the same she's played all year, terrific, but I think she's even taken it up a notch," Mystics coach Mike Thibault said, "just willing herself to carry this team a little bit".

Apart from Charles, Leilani Mitchell had 19 points. Ariel Atkins and Theresa Plaisance scored 10 apiece. The Mystics even played without their entire roster, still coming out on top. "It's just the will to win," Charles said. "I think I'm just doing my job. I don't see that I'm doing anything different aside from playing smarter, being more selfless, sharing the ball, trusting my teammates more".

The Sparks, on the other hand, will face the red-hot Mystics after a 76-73 home loss against the New York Liberty on Sunday (Monday IST). They even overcame a 14-point deficit in the third period, losing control of the game later on. Later, coach Derek Fisher agreed that they did not take proper advantage of the opportunity.

Erica Wheeler scored 20 points for the team, while Nia Coffey and Kristi Toliver scored 15. "I don't know how much more the defense can continue to do," Fisher said. "We have to be able to score the basketball, it's not because opportunities aren't there".

Los Angeles Sparks injury report

Nneka Ogwumike – Out, left knee

Chiney Ogwumike – Out, right knee

Jasmine Walker – Out, right knee

Washington Mystics injury report

Natasha Cloud – Out, ankle

Eric McCall – Out, knee

Myisha Hines Allen – Out

Kiara Leslie – Questionable, neck

LAS vs WAS squads

Los Angeles Sparks (LAS) – Kristine Anigwe, Nia Coffey, Te'a Cooper, Arella Guirantes, Bria Holmes, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, Karlie Samuelson, Brittney Sykes, Kristi Toliver, Maria Vadeeva, Jasmine Walker, Erica Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B.

Washington Mystics (WAS) – Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud, Elena Delle Donne, Megan Gustafson, Myisha Hines Allen, Stella Johnson, Kiara Leslie, Erica McCall, Leilani Mithcell, Theresa Plaisance, Sydney Wiese and Shavonte Zellous.

LAS vs WAS Dream11 predicted lineups

Los Angeles Sparks – Nia Coffey, Amanda Zahui B, Erica Wheeler, Kristi Toliver, Bria Holmes

Washington Mystics – Theresa Plaisance, Sydney Wiese, Ariel Atkins, Tina Charles, Leilani Mithcell

LAS vs WAS Dream11 team

Point guard – L Mitchell

Shooting guard – B Skyes, E Wheeler

Small forwards – N Coffey, T Plaisance

Power forward – M Gustafson

Center – T Charles, Zahui B

Note: The above LAS vs WAS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAS vs WAS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE: Los Angeles Sparks, Washington Mystics Instagram