Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight

Breanna Stewart knew where she wanted to go. Someone was in her way. During games, that’s not a problem for the WNBA MVP. While boarding a commercial flight, it’s a bit trickier.

On a recent connecting flight carrying the New York Liberty from Atlanta to Las Vegas, Stewart had to ask a man in the aisle seat to get up briefly so she could contort her 6-foot-4 frame through the row before settling in her window seat as the passengers in line behind her patiently waited. The man politely complied, perhaps unaware that one of the best players in the women’s game would be sharing his overhead bin space for the next four hours.

Such is how it works for WNBA players. When flying, they’re just like everybody else.

Unlike NBA teams that charter flights, WNBA teams primarily fly commercial per the collective bargaining agreement. The league has said it would cost about $25 million to charter for the entire season or approximately $2 million per team.

The Associated Press traveled last week with New York and got a firsthand look at the experience. During their cross-country trek, the Liberty won at Connecticut on Tuesday night, appeared to run out of gas in a lopsided blowout loss at Las Vegas on Thursday and beat Seattle 81-66 on Sunday after a couple of days off.

Stepping around people to get to her seat was part of a 13-hour day Wednesday for Stewart on the second leg of the road trip.

“It was an early day. Drop your bags off, get on the bus to go to the airport to transfer to Atlanta to get to Vegas,” Stewart told AP on a shuttle to Las Vegas baggage claim. “I’m tired.”

The long day began around 6:30 a.m. with Stewart dragging her luggage down to the hotel lobby in Connecticut. All of the Liberty’s 65 checked bags had to be catalogued and loaded on a bus from Uncasville to Hartford for the team’s 2,700-mile flight to Las Vegas — including a brief layover in Atlanta.

Stewart and her teammates don’t fly economy, but the seats are still tight.

Players are in comfort seats or economy-plus to ensure extra leg room, per the CBA. That helps, but taller players like Stewart and her 6-6 teammate Jonquel Jones still find themselves in tight spaces sometimes. Not to mention 6-10 Han Xu, who wasn’t on the road trip because she was playing with the Chinese national team in the Asia Cup.

Now they can upgrade to first class — on their own dimes.

“Those seats are cramped. I tried to get upgraded to first class to have more room but the flight was full,” said Jones, who had to duck to even get on the plane. “It’s by no means a great way for us to travel that way with a game on Tuesday and then another game Thursday.”

Stewart, a Diamond Medallion member on Delta, was upgraded to first class for the trip from Hartford to Atlanta because of her status on the airline. She wasn’t so fortunate on the second part of the trip — the four-plus hour flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas.

There are a few perks for players, but even some of those have a catch.

Once New York’s 33-person travel party got to Bradley Airport in Connecticut, it was a seamless process with the Liberty operations staff efficiently unloading the bus in less than 3 minutes. A Delta representative met them with all the bag tags and tickets.

Image: AP