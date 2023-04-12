LeBron James' 30 Points Help LA Lakers Script Epic Comeback & Storm Into 2023 NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers stormed their way into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the 7th-seeded team in the Western Conference. The Lakers clinched a thriller against Minnesota Timberwolves by 108-102 on Tuesday night to seal their spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James scored 30 points and contributed with six assists and 10 rebounds to lead LA Lakers to a much-needed victory.

The score stood at 98-108 at the end of the fourth quarter in Timberwolves’ favor, as the game went into the deciding over time. The Lakers then scored 10 points in the overtime, while Timberwolves could add only four points to their total.

NBA 2023 Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks clinch Playoff spot against Boston Celtics

Earlier in the day, Atlanta Hawks sealed their spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 as the 7th-seeded team from the Eastern Conference. Hawks defeated Atlanta Miami Heat by 116-105, courtesy of Trae Young’s rally of 25 points, seven assists, and eight rebounds, alongside other notable contributions. With the victory, Hawks qualified for the 2023 Playoffs, where they will now face Boston Celtics.

What's next in the 2023 NBA Play-In tournament?

On the other hand, Miami Heat will now face the winner of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament clash between the ninth-seed Toronto Raptors and 10th-seed Chicago Bulls. A win against the Raptors or Bulls will send Heat into the Playoffs as the eighth seed. It is worth noting that the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is scheduled to begin on April 15/April 16 (IST).

Meanwhile, Raptors are scheduled to face the Bulls on Thursday, April 12 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST before New Orleans Pelicans clash against Oklahoma City Thunder in the Play-In tournament match for the 9th and 10th seeded team in Western Conference. The winner of the Pelicans vs Thunder match will then face the Timberwolves in a bid to advance as the 8th seed.

Confirmed 2023 NBA Playoffs Round 1 fixtures