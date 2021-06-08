LeBron James approves of Kevin Durant's performance vs Bucks as Nets lead 2-0

LeBron James might have left the NBA Playoffs 2021 early, but he definitely is still watching the games and the Lakers star did not shy away from admitting the brilliance of Kevin Durant vs Bucks. LeBron James tweeted on his Twitter handle where he expressed how he felt about KD's move over Giannis Antetokounmpo. This happened in the 1st quarter when Kevin Durant pulled off a brilliant crossover over the Defensive Player of the Year, and it looked like King James liked what he saw there.

That combo was nasty @KDTrey5!! My GOODNESS! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 8, 2021

Bucks vs Nets Game 2

Absolutely had to slow down this @KDTrey5 goodness 👀 pic.twitter.com/DXmsQ9g1Nc — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 8, 2021

The Nets completely ran over the Bucks in Game 2 and kept getting buckets throughout the game. Kevin Durant once again showed up with a phenomenal 32-point performance which led to a 125-86 win for the Nets. The Nets looked solid on the night and proved to be too strong for the Bucks defense as they kept making 3's and shot at a terrific 50% from 3-point range on the night. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points and secured 6 assists and looked to be in great offensive flow as he shot 52.9% from the field. The Nets will look to possibly get a win in Milwaukee to keep control of the series when it returns back to Barclays Center.

Milwaukee came into the series after sweeping the Miami Heat 4-0, but things have looked different for the Bucks this series as they have failed to get things right against the Nets. Game 1 was close, but Game 2 was a shameful defeat as they lost by 39 points to their rivals. Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to step up in the remainder of the series if the Bucks want to have any chance to get the better out of the Nets. The Greek Freak was only allowed to score 18 points in Game 2 and after struggling to stop him in the regular season, it looks like the Nets might have just found the way which will help them emerge victorious against the Bucks in the NBA playoffs 2021.

Kevin Durant stats

Nothing to see here, just another 30+ point night for Kev



📼 @KDTrey5 📼 pic.twitter.com/3zrnADSqLV — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 8, 2021

Kevin Durant has been brilliant this season and he has carried the same momentum into the postseason. He averaged 32 points in the series against the Celtics and has looked great offensively. The Former MVP averages 29 points in his career throughout the Playoffs and is an asset during these situations. Brooklyn will be relying upon his abilities in the later stages of the Playoffs to help them get the Championship. KD is a 2-time Finals MVP and has proven that he can be a great player when it comes to clutch situations.

Picture Credits: AP, Brooklyn Nets/ Twitter