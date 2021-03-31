LeBron James Calling Lakers Teammate Anthony Davis While Playing CoD Leaves Fans In Splits

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite adding to their roster over the last few days, are still missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Davis has been out for weeks, James injured himself a few days ago. As per the LeBron James injury update, the Lakers star duo is expected to return eventually, ready to play the playoffs, aiming for a two-peat after winning the 2020 title.

Sidelined for weeks, Davis was playing Call of Duty when LeBron James interrupted him by FaceTiming him. Davis was playing with Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, making streaming another activity for him as he recovers and aims to return to the court. As per the clip, James spoke about working on his leg, watching out the Milwaukee Bucks-LA Clippers game while hanging out with Jared Dudley.

Fans react to LeBron James Anthony Davis Call of Duty

LeBron James injury update

Working harder with Davis out for quite some time, James injured himself during the game against Atlanta Hawks earlier this month. Sometime later, it was announced that James had a high ankle sprain, and will be out indefinitely, giving no timeline for his return. However, James could be out for four weeks or more.

Anthony Davis injury update

The latest on what the Lakers are saying about AD: “Anthony Davis was re-examined by team medical staff earlier this evening. He continues to progress in his recovery and has been cleared to advance his on court work. Additional updates will be given when appropriate.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 27, 2021

Anthony Davis has been sidelined since February 16. While Davis was supposed to return in four weeks or so, a follow-up examination revealed that Davis would end up missing two more weeks with his strained calf and Achilles tendinosis as per the Anthony Davis injury update. However, while Davis would be out for some time, he has been cleared to work out on the court. Like James, the team will be careful with Davis' injury, especially as the playoffs near with every passing week.

Lakers schedule

The Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks next as per the Lakers schedule. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST). Currently at home, the Lakers will host the Bucks at the Staples Center in LA.

NBA standings

The Lakers are currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference NBA standings with 30 wins and 17 losses. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers. The Denver Nuggets are placed fifth with a 29-18 (win-loss) record, while the Portland Trail Blazers are ranked sixth. The Philadelphia 76ers lead the East.

