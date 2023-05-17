LeBron James calls him an alien, can grab rim without jumping: Meet Spurs No.1 draft pick

Whenever a generational talent recognises a class of an up-and-coming rookie, the words stated by the great raise the eyebrows of an entire sporting community. Something similar of the sort has taken place in the world of the NBA where none other than Lebron James has praised a player or an "Alian," as he is preferred to be called. Victor Wembanyama has all the talk behind him and is touted to be as the next big thing in the field of basketball.

Victor Wembanyama has a similar trajectory as that of Lebron James. Like King James, Victor has been the number one draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs. The winner of the NBA draft lottery gets the chance to make the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft. So, while Wembanyama isn’t officially a member of the Spurs yet, it’s a foregone conclusion that — barring some sort of incredible trade — he’ll be selected by San Antonio in June and could be with his new club for summer league games in early July.

Who is Victor Wembanyama

He’s one of the most talked-about players in the world right now, for good and obvious reasons. He is a 7-foot-3, 19-year-old phenom who is wrapping up his third professional season in France and is about to start his NBA career. LeBron James calls Wembanyama “an alien,” and says that with the utmost respect. Wembanyama has the height of a center, the shooting touch of a wing, and the passing ability of a point guard. His wingspan is nearly 8 feet and he can nearly grab the rim — 10 feet in the air — without even jumping.

LeBron James calls him an alien, can grab rim without jumping

Here's what Lebron Said about the 19-year-old. ”We’re labeling like this unicorn thing—everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years,” James said. “But he’s more like an alien—no one has seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor.” While Lebron James has reached greatness stature after years of hard work. Will Victor be of the same brass is what remains to be seen. Whatever will be the case, at this moment, the buzz is with Victor Wembanyama and fans want to see him succeed.