LeBron James Cannot Control Excitement After Luka Doncic Scores Clutch Winner For Mavs

Luka Doncic's ridiculous clutch shot earned the Dallas Mavericks their 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. It was a Luka Doncic vs Grizzlies, where the Slovenian finished with 29 points. Following the game, stars like Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James reacted to Doncic's game-winner, which seems to have won hearts all around.

LeBron James reacts to Luka's amazing game-winner against the Grizzlies

WOW WOW WOW!!!!! Cmon @luka7doncic you ain’t serious man!! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2021

Luka Donic won his team the game against the Grizzlies with an off-balance three-pointer. He had a 25-point second half, dominating his way to victory. However, along with fans, Doncic's shot also impressed King James. The Los Angeles Lakers icon gushed at the shot on Twitter, following suit and remaining a little shocked at the game-winner.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

"This is one of those joyous nights where we escaped. We had Houdini. He got us out of here alive," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. The coach continued to talk about Doncic, and how the shot was a miracle one can pull off once in a blue moon. "Luka made one of the signature, special shots that you're going to see for a long time. Get the ball in his hands and he believes anything is possible".

He revealed that he cannot tell everyone the number of dollars he has lost over halfcourt shots. "One time in Mexico City I paid him off in pesos I was so pissed".

Apart from James, Richard Jefferson and Tyson Chandler also reacted to Doncic's shot.

Luka MagicðŸ˜± — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 15, 2021

This dude @luka7doncic is ridiculous ðŸ˜³ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¯ — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) April 15, 2021

LeBron James injury update

James, who was in line for another MVP award in his career after the title, was scoring 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game before the injury. Per reports, Anthony Davis can apparently return to play in the next 10 to 14 days. LeBron James, according to ESPN's Arian Wojnarowski, might follow

NBA scores: Grizzlies vs Mavericks highlights

"Honestly, I don't remember," Doncic said while talking about his shot. "I was kind of falling down. It's kind of lucky, but we'll take it". Doncic had 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points, and Dwight Powell added 12 points.

Carlisle accepted that the game had its ups and downs, but Doncic's last play was "amazing". "You look at the last minute or so".

For the Grizzlies, Grayson Allen scored 23 points. However, Allen ended up missing shots with 2.2 seconds left, giving Doncic the opportunity to make his game-winning three. "It came down to one great shot at the end by him," Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said.

"We're happy with how we played tonight, up to 1.8 seconds," Morant said. He added that all they can do is force a tough shot, and Doncic made it. "No reason to have our heads down or anything on how we played".

