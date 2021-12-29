LeBron James 'doesn't Have Response' To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Criticism For COVID Meme

National Basketball Academy (NBA) legend and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has told reporters that he doesn’t have any response to NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who criticized him for posting a COVID-19 related meme on his Instagram handle. James took to Instagram, last Friday and posted a Spider-Man meme comparing the COVID-19 virus to the common cold and flu, with the caption, “Help me out, folks”. James received heavy backlash for the post, as people believed he is downplaying the threat from the deadly virus. The most notable response came from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who penned a long essay on Substack and the mem posted by James was a blow to his legacy.

The meme posted by LeBron James

What did LeBron James say about the criticism of his Instagram post?

Meanwhile, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll tweeted James’ statement on Wednesday, which was a response to the question posed by Bill Oram from The Atheltic, after the Lakers defeated Houston Rockets 132-123 on Tuesday night. James mentioned in his answer that he doesn’t have a response to Kareem, and he was literally asking people to help him out. He further added that like everyone else he is also trying to figure out the pandemic as people have seemed to have forgotten about flu and the common cold. He further cited his daughter who studies in the first grade and said a lot of kids are getting common colds and flu.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's thoughts on the meme posted by LeBron James

As per a report by Bleacher Report, in his essay about James’ Covid-19 meme, Kareem Abdul-Jaffar said, “To directly address LeBron’s confusion, no one thinks colds and the flu aren’t serious. In the 2019-2020 flu season, 400,000 people were hospitalized and 22,000 people died. In 2020, 385,428 people died of COVID-19, while so far in 2021, 423,558 have died in the U.S., for a total of 808,986 deaths. Experts agree that COVID-19 is at least 10 times more lethal than the flu. As for the common cold, death is extremely rare." The entire debate comes amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases after the emergence of the new omicron variant.

Image: AP