'My Mindset Is Always Locked In As If It's A Game 1': Lebron James Ahead Of Crucial Game 4

After going down 3-0 in the Western Conference finals, LA Lakers have a daunting task up their sleeves to defy history. On Monday, when the Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the conference finals, they will come out against the odds of altering the history books. While no team has ever turned it around after losing the first three games of a series, however, Lebron James is all focused and sees the crucial match as Game 1.

Even though the LA Lakers are down 3-0 in the conference finals to the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James isn't willing to give up on the team's chances of winning the championship. The Lakers dropped Game 3 118-109 on Saturday, putting them at a dire position. In all three games, the Nuggets have outperformed Lakers in clutch situations.

'My mindset is always locked in as if it's a Game 1': Lebron James

James has already been the centre of a number of improbable comebacks, including the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cleveland Cavaliers were behind the Golden State Warriors 3-1. The Lakers haven't lost a game yet in this series, though. James, however, approaches Game 4 with the same attitude he does Game 1. Following the defeat on Saturday, he commented as quoted by NBA TV:

"My mindset is always locked in as if it's a Game 1."



LeBron on the focus heading into Game 4 pic.twitter.com/iAdR49n2bm — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 21, 2023

After opening the season 2-10, the LA Lakers only had a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs this year. After reaching the conference finals, they have advanced significantly. Even though they have consistently overcome the odds, a comeback in the conference finals looks unlikely.

A 3-0 deficit has never been waved off by a team. With an average of 23.5 points on 45/23/77 splits, LeBron James, who is 38 and in his 20th season, hasn't appeared the same as in his past playoff appearances. Although he has produced remarkable comebacks in the past, it seems unlikely that he will pull off another one at this point in his career considering his current performances.

