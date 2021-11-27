LeBron James Fined $15,000 For Obscene Gesture During LA Lakers Game Versus Indiana Pacers

LeBron James for past couple of matches has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Los Angeles Lakers recently received a one-game suspension the first of his career for his clash with Isiah Stewart when the Lakers played Detroit Pistons. Recently he got two courtside fans ejected during the final moments of the NBA game between the Lakers and Indiana Pacers. If these incidents were not enough LeBron James has now been handed fine from the NBA for Sam Cassell like celebration.

What did LeBron James do? Why was LeBron James fined by NBA?

If you are still wondering as to What LeBron James do a statement released from NBA stated that the reason behind Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James fined $15,000 was for making an obscene gesture (Sam Cassel celebration) while on the court in Wednesday's 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers. The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. The statement further said that James was also warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league-imposed discipline.

Lebron James got fined 15k for the Sam Cassell celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/TZJnJ0Umoj — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) November 27, 2021

About LeBron James suspension

Before the Lebron James fined news was given by the NBA the Los Angeles Lakers star had returned for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Pacers game after serving the first suspension of his career. The suspension meant LeBron James had to miss Lakers game against New York Knicks. LeBron James was handed suspension following the brawl between him and Isaiah Stewart erupted in the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons following an elbow by James on Stewart. In the end, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who went on to win the game beating Detroit Pistons.

According to a report by The Athletic following the Lakers win over Indiana Pacers LeBron James made a clarification regarding the Isiah Stewart incident. James in his statement had said that his hit on Stewart was accidental and he has not been able to talk to him since the incident. He added the ejection was the right call, but a suspension was not warranted. On his return for the Pacers game LeBron James had scored 39 points, which also included five rebounds and six assists. He scored eight of the Lakers’ 12 points in overtime, including two of his five 3-pointers.