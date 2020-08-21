LeBron James Erupts In Frustration After Botching Layup Against Trail Blazers In Game 2

After losing Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Portland Trail Blazers, No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in style, restricting the high-scoring Trail Blazers to below 100 points as they snatched a 111-88 win. While the Lakers did get back in the series at 1-1, they did not enjoy the best of starts to Game 2. Despite maintaining a healthy lead throughout the first half, Lakers still missed a couple of easy shots, which only compounded the frustrations of LeBron James.

In the second quarter, LeBron James appeared visibly frustrated after he botched a simple layup. The 35-year-old threw his mouthpiece away in anger before he was subsequently subbed off by HC Frank Vogel.

LeBron misses the layup, punishes mouthpiece. pic.twitter.com/AhMUoG2OVu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2020

Nevertheless, the Lakers ended up taking a 17-point lead to half-time. Any hopes of Portland making a comeback were shattered after Damian Lillard dislocated his left index finger in the third quarter. The Trail Blazers did win the final quarter of the game, but it was a case of too little too late. The Lakers held onto their lead to level the series with a 100-88 win.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers highlights: Anthony Davis the star, Dame Time cut short

Anthony Davis was in stellar form as the former Pelicans star dropped a game-high 31 points and added 11 rebounds and three assists. It was, surprisingly, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who had the most points for the Lakers after Davis. KCP scored 16 points and added two rebounds. LeBron James registered 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists as he was kept busy leading his side's defence during Game 2. The Lakers significantly improved their accuracy of shooting three-pointers after a dismal outing last time out. They hit 14-of-38 3s as opposed to a dreadful 5-of-32 last time out.

Despite his injury, Lillard scored the most points for his team, dropping 18 points, three rebounds and one assist. CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The bigger concern for the Trail Blazers will be the availability of Damian Lillard for Game 3. After the game, it was revealed that the x-rays on Lillard's finger came negative, which suggests the 30-year-old could play a part on Saturday. Portland HC Terry Stotts said it is too early to declare Lillard's status for Game 3, and that the guard will be assessed before making a decision. Lillard, however, remains confident he will be playing on Saturday:

(Image Credits: NBA Kicks Twitter)