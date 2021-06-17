Last Updated:

LeBron James Goes On Rant Against NBA After Injuries Flood NBA Playoffs

Lakers superstar LeBron James goes on a rant after injuries flood NBA Playoffs, suggesting that he had warned against a quick turnaround to the season.

Written By
Sreehari Menon
LeBron James

Image Courtesy:nba.com


Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has lashed out at the NBA as more and more injuries continue to pile up in the ongoing playoffs. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was the latest to get sidelined due to a knee issue, ruling him out for a significant period, blunting the competitive edge in their NBA playoffs 2021 series against Utah Jazz. With the NBA injuries continue to pile up, James has claimed that "nobody listened to him" and he had warned of such an occurrence. 

LeBron James Twitter: Lakers star blasts NBA, says he predicted injuries after short offseason 

With injuries piling up during the NBA Playoffs 2021, LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he had warned of this ahead of the season's start. The Los Angeles Lakers wrote that he had voiced his objections when the league fast-tracked the 2020-21 season to begin just 71 days after the Lakers were crowned champions in October. The offseason was the shortest in NBA history beating the previous record by a whopping 55 days and also the shortest among the four major men’s professional sports leagues in the United States, surpassing three previous NHL records.

James had also expressed his surprise at the quick turnaround of seasons in December, suggesting that he expected a late January tip-off than one in December. In response to LeBron James Twitter rant,  NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement via The New York Times' Marc Stein: "Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during the 2019-20 season while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognise the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic".

READ | Jayson Tatum commits to play for Team USA at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The NBA injuries have been up this season with  ESPN’s Kevin Pelton revealing that the average number of players sidelined per game due to injury, not due to any COVID-19 protocol issues or rest was 5.1, the highest since its tracking began since 2009/10. ESPN also reports that All-Stars missed 19% of games, which is the highest percentage in a single season in league history. On average, All-Stars missed 13.7 regular-season games each. Along with the Kawhi Leonard injury, the playoffs have seen the likes of Mike Conley, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell have all missed playoff games. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in April after helping to lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals said that the "healthiest team will win the championship this year".

READ | LaMelo Ball Rookie of the Year: How the NBA community reacted to Hornets star winning

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)

READ | Chris Paul health update: Will the Suns star be available for Western Conference finals?
READ | Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star suffers ACL injury, out 'Indefinitely'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND