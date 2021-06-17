LeBron James Goes On Rant Against NBA After Injuries Flood NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has lashed out at the NBA as more and more injuries continue to pile up in the ongoing playoffs. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was the latest to get sidelined due to a knee issue, ruling him out for a significant period, blunting the competitive edge in their NBA playoffs 2021 series against Utah Jazz. With the NBA injuries continue to pile up, James has claimed that "nobody listened to him" and he had warned of such an occurrence.

LeBron James Twitter: Lakers star blasts NBA, says he predicted injuries after short offseason

With injuries piling up during the NBA Playoffs 2021, LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that he had warned of this ahead of the season's start. The Los Angeles Lakers wrote that he had voiced his objections when the league fast-tracked the 2020-21 season to begin just 71 days after the Lakers were crowned champions in October. The offseason was the shortest in NBA history beating the previous record by a whopping 55 days and also the shortest among the four major men’s professional sports leagues in the United States, surpassing three previous NHL records.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

James had also expressed his surprise at the quick turnaround of seasons in December, suggesting that he expected a late January tip-off than one in December. In response to LeBron James Twitter rant, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement via The New York Times' Marc Stein: "Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during the 2019-20 season while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognise the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic".

The NBA injuries have been up this season with ESPN’s Kevin Pelton revealing that the average number of players sidelined per game due to injury, not due to any COVID-19 protocol issues or rest was 5.1, the highest since its tracking began since 2009/10. ESPN also reports that All-Stars missed 19% of games, which is the highest percentage in a single season in league history. On average, All-Stars missed 13.7 regular-season games each. Along with the Kawhi Leonard injury, the playoffs have seen the likes of Mike Conley, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell have all missed playoff games. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in April after helping to lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals said that the "healthiest team will win the championship this year".

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)