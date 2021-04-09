LeBron James Injury Update: Lakers Star TEASES Return Along With AD In Cryptic Post

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without both Anthony Davis and LeBron James for multiple games now. While the team has been holding out on their own, fans are not awaiting a LeBron James return. While an Anthony Davis return may take time, James recently hinted at his return. Here is more on the LeBron James injury update and Anthony Davis injury update as well -

LeBron James injury update: Is King James gearing up for a return with Anthony Davis?

While the Lakers might not be ready to get the duo back unless they are completely healed, James and Davis are itching to return to the court. James, per reports, has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM to rehab and aim towards an early return. "The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm â›ˆ â˜”ï¸ is coming," James wrote, adding that everyone needs to prepare and taking proper caution.

The Lakers icon is apparently "itching" to make his return. The LeBron James return is also much awaited by Lakers fans. King James has not played since March 20, having suffered his sprain during the team's 99-94 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Before the injury, James was among multiple names to win the NBA MVP award. The Lakers, having won the title last season, are also aiming for a two-peat. However, with Davis and James sidelined, the Lakers have a tougher job till the playoffs.

During James' game vs the Atlanta Hawks, Hawks forward Soloman Hill was on his way to grab the ball, only to fall on James' right ankle. The four-time NBA champion fell onto the court in pain. James did not leave the game immediately after. He stayed on the court, even making one corner three-pointer before leaving for the locker room.

Later, the team announced that James was out and won't return. The X-rays on his ankles came back negative, but an MRI indicated an unfortunate high-ankle sprain. Since then, James has been out indefinitely.

With 32 wins and 20 losses, the Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. Previously ranked second and third, the team has slipped down the table after losing James and Davis to injuries. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks trail behind the Lakers.

Anthony Davis injury update

Davis, who is out with a calf strain, has been out since February 14. As per reports, Davis might be back against the team's next few games. However, head coach Frank Vogel stated that Davis is miles away from returning. The Anthony Davis return is also being highly anticipated.

