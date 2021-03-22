LeBron James Injury Update: When Will LeBron James Return? Latest On Lakers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers quest for a back-to-back title might not be as smooth sailing as they thought it would be. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster, the team was set to lead the Western Conference again. However, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James out for multiple games, the road to playoffs as a top seed might not be easy.

LeBron James injury update: When will LeBron James return?

On Saturday, during the Lakers game against Atlanta Hawks, King James ended up leaving the game after he twisted his ankle during the second quarter. Hawks forward Soloman Hill was on his way to grab the ball, only to fall on James' right ankle. The four-time NBA champion fell onto the court in pain.

James did not leave the game immediately after. He stayed on the court, even making one corner three-pointer before leaving for the locker room. The team soon announced that James would not be back for the game. The X-rays on his ankles came back negative, but an MRI indicated an unfortunate high-ankle sprain. As per the LeBron James injury latest update by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James will be out indefinitely and there is no guarantee on when will LeBron James return.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRONðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I'm hurt inside and out right now," the LeBron James injury update was provided by the player himself, adding that he will begin his road to recovery, and will be back like he had never left, although he gave no clue about the LeBron James return date.

Davis, on the other hand, might be out for weeks due to his calf strain. Currently placed third, teams like the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers are only trailing by a small difference. They are only one win away from the Clippers, who sit 1.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers. While James might be back soon, his absence might cost the team their spot on the Western Conference standings. That being said, the team is unlikely to rush James to return to the court, needing him to be healthy during the playoffs.

What is LeBron James return date?

Breaking: LeBron James has a high-ankle sprain and is out indefinitely, a source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/2CmqRLaJsR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2021

Fans react to LeBron James injury latest news

RIP Lakers title odds — AJ Papagno (@AJPapagno) March 20, 2021

He’ll be back before the playoffs — The Real Jay Stone 2.0 (@laker_real) March 20, 2021

He'll be back for the playoffs don't worry too much — Dr0gan {PORðŸ€25-16}{ATLðŸˆ} (@Pr0d_Dr0gan) March 21, 2021

Lakers schedule

As per the Lakers schedule, they are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans next. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, 6:30 PM (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Smoothie King Center.

(Image credits: AP)