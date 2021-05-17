LeBron James Injury Update: Will Lakers Star Be Fit To Play In Play-in Tournament Vs GSW?

The Los Angeles Lakers' attempt at a two-peat has not been as smooth sailing at many thought it would be. While they were ranked second in the Western Conference, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were sidelined for weeks due to respective injuries. While James did return to the court, the four-time NBA champion is still facing ankle issues, which could affect the team's play-in and playoffs performance.

LeBron James injury update: How is LeBron James ankle injury?

LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 17, 2021

On Sunday (Monday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98. The team and fans, however, remained petrified as James tweaked his ankle. James was playing the third game back after his high ankle sprain and seemed to hurt his ankle a little. In the fourth quarter, James attempted a layup from a spin move.

James ended up landing awkwardly and ended up exiting the game later on. If James does need time to recover, the Lakers might be in trouble before the play-in tournament. However, James seems to be fine, head coach Frank Vogel and the NBA icon confirming the report.

"I'll be fine." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on tweaking his ankle in tonight's game, how he's feeling since returning for the #LakeShow, and the challenge that awaits the team in Steph Curry & the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/y6txnY9IJN — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 17, 2021

"It was a tweak," James said. He added that he stepped on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's foot while landing, which tweaked his ankle. However, he assured everyone that he will be fine.

James will be facing Steph Curry and the Warriors during the playoffs, who beat him and the Cavaliers 4-0 during the 2018 NBA Finals. If the Lakers win, they will head to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. If they lose, they will have another chance to secure their playoff spot.

NBA play-in tournament schedule

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers play-in tournament prediction

The LA Lakers will beat the Warriors

(Image credits: AP)