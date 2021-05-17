Last Updated:

LeBron James Injury Update: Will Lakers Star Be Fit To Play In Play-in Tournament Vs GSW?

LeBron James injury update: Find out the latest update on LeBron James' fitness according to the Los Angeles Lakers icon himself and head coach Frank Vogel.

LeBron James injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers' attempt at a two-peat has not been as smooth sailing at many thought it would be. While they were ranked second in the Western Conference, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were sidelined for weeks due to respective injuries. While James did return to the court, the four-time NBA champion is still facing ankle issues, which could affect the team's play-in and playoffs performance.

LeBron James injury update: How is LeBron James ankle injury? 

On Sunday (Monday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98. The team and fans, however, remained petrified as James tweaked his ankle. James was playing the third game back after his high ankle sprain and seemed to hurt his ankle a little. In the fourth quarter, James attempted a layup from a spin move. 

James ended up landing awkwardly and ended up exiting the game later on. If James does need time to recover, the Lakers might be in trouble before the play-in tournament. However, James seems to be fine, head coach Frank Vogel and the NBA icon confirming the report. 

"It was a tweak," James said. He added that he stepped on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's foot while landing, which tweaked his ankle. However, he assured everyone that he will be fine. 

James will be facing Steph Curry and the Warriors during the playoffs, who beat him and the Cavaliers 4-0 during the 2018 NBA Finals. If the Lakers win, they will head to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. If they lose, they will have another chance to secure their playoff spot. 

NBA play-in tournament schedule

  • Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)
  • Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)
  • Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers play-in tournament prediction

  • The LA Lakers will beat the Warriors

(Image credits: AP)

