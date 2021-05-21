LeBron James Instagram Post Stuns Fans; Actor Jamie Foxx Comments On Powerful Message

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are headed to another postseason, this time as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. James, who is playing his 18th season, will also be playing 15th postseason. In an emotional post on Instagram, James spoke about being a Laker, complete with a Theodore Roosevelt quote.

James' post was a lengthy quote by Theodore Roosevelt, which speaks about a man's efforts, and his achievements. The meaningful thought is accompanied by a photo of King James on the Lakers court. "P.S. There’s nothing like being a Laker!" he writes in the end.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," reads the quote. "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat".

Jamie Foxx and others react to James' post

Actors like Jamie Foxx chose to respond to James' post. "18 years of blood sweat and tears. Still at the top of yo game... Block Em out 👑 they HATE cause they ain’t GREAT," Foxx wrote, adding three GOAT emojis later. The LA Lakers wrote: "Nothing like having the King on your side". Fans flooded the post with GOAT mentions, some saying it was too emotional for them right now.

LA Lakers Playoffs schedule vs Suns

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers – Sunday, May 23, 3:30 PM EST (Monday, May 24, 1:00 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers – Tuesday, May 25, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 7:30 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – Wednesday, May 27, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 7:30 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns – Sunday, May 30, 3:30 PM EST (Monday, May 31, 1:00 AM IST)

Lakers vs Suns prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Phoenix Suns.

