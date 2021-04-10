LeBron James Leads NBA Community's Tribute To DMX As Rapper Dies At The Age Of 50

The music world suffered a monumental loss on Friday morning. After spending several days in the hospital in critical condition, Earl Simmons, known to millions as DMX, died at age 50. Four-time NBA champion LeBron James along with several other NBA stars took to social media to pay their respects to the late American rapper.

What happened to DMX? American rapper dies a week after being placed on life support

Earlier on Friday, DMX, a rapper known as much for his troubles as his music, passed away at the age of 50, his family announced in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him." read the statement.

XXL received a statement from DMX’s family informing that the legendary rapper has sadly passed away at age 50.



DMX exploded onto the rap scene in 1998 with his first album, "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot," and went on to have an iconic career that included hits such as "Party Up" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya." He also did some acting, appearing in movies such as "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

DMX exploded onto the rap scene in 1998 with his first album, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot,” and went on to have an iconic career that included hits such as “Party Up” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.” He also did some acting, appearing in movies such as “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

How did DMX die? DMX cause of death revealed

DMX — whose real name was Earl Simmons — suffered a heart attack on April 2 and never recovered. Reports claimed that DMX suffered a heart attack as a result of an apparent drug overdose. A few days later, his manager said that he was in a comatose state and on life support, with his team of doctors performing a series of tests in an attempt to determine what would be best. However, Simmons was unable to recover after being hospitalized and his death was confirmed a week later.

LeBron James DMX tribute: NBA stars pay respects to late rapper

The passing of DMX was felt around the NBA, and several players took to social media to post about the American's passing. On Twitter, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James wrote, "X4L. Rest in Paradise Legend" while Brooklyn Nets star James Harden also posted a picture of DMX following the news of his passing.

âŒ4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! ðŸ•ðŸ• pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

The Washinton Wizards' Bradley Beal also wrote, "RIP DMX". The likes of Trae Young, Isiah Thomas, Jamal Crawford and Karl-Anthony Towns were also among the NBA stars to pay tribute to the iconic rapper.

DMX gave hope to the hopeless.. RIP legend ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — ðŸ Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 9, 2021

