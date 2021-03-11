LeBron James Leads Tributes As Veteran Cavaliers Commentator Joe Tait Passes Away At 83

Cleveland Cavaliers broadcaster and franchise legend Joe Tait tragically passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83. Tait, who called over 3,000 Cavs games, had recently gone into hospice care following a lengthy battle with kidney disease and liver cancer. Four-time NBA champion and former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James also mourned the death of Tait and paid a special tribute to the broadcasting legend on Twitter.

Joe Tait death: Legendary Cavs broadcaster passes away aged 83

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Joe Tait, who was a Cleveland sports fixture for more than four decades, died aged 83 at his Ohio home. His daughter confirmed the death, which was attributed to numerous health problems. The Cavaliers then released the following statement regarding Tait’s death which read, “The Cleveland Cavaliers mourn the passing of one of our beloved founding fathers and the original, long-time voice of the franchise — Joe Tait."

Joe Tait death: Lebron James pays tribute to late legendary Cavs commentator

Several Cavs supporters were quick to send in their tributes to Tait after his death was confirmed. LeBron James, who began his career with the Cavs in 2003, also mourned the death of Tait on Twitter. James left Cleveland in 2010 but returned four years later and helped the team to their first NBA championship in 2016 and the LeBron James stats reflect that till date as some of the best years of his career.

Joe Tait Cavs broadcasting story of the ages

The Joe Tait Cavs story began in 1970. He was born in Illinois, Chicago and graduated from Monmouth College before he began calling the games of the Ohio Bobcats, and later Indiana University football. While at Monmouth, he became friends with the head basketball coach at another college. That was Bill Fitch, and when he got a job in the NBA, Tait wrote to congratulate him.

Joe Tait was with the Cleveland Cavaliers team from its inception in 1970 until he retired in 2011, calling over 3,000 games. In his final season, the Cavs honoured Tait with a commemorative banner that hangs alongside some of the team’s retired jersey numbers in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tait was there in the good and bad years for the Cavs and had the chance to commentate on the games when LeBron James led Cleveland to its first appearance in the NBA Finals in 2007.

