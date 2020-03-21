LeBron James Loves Every Liverpool Player Before Ronaldo, Mbappe And Messi In Football

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been quite vocal on social media, sharing various experiences from his time in self-isolation. James has used the isolation period as an opportunity to engage with his fans during the lockdown.

LeBron James names Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe as favourites

During a recent Instagram live session, curious fans wanted to know his thoughts on some of his favourite football (soccer) players from around the world. LeBron James, who is known to be an investor at Premier League club Liverpool FC, stated every Liverpool player will be among his favourites. The 35-year-old further added Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his favourites.

"I got a few great soccer players. First off every player on Liverpool. STRAIGHT UP every player on Liverpool...Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo those guys are legends."

- LeBron on his favorite soccer players pic.twitter.com/xepGBIHLcG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2020

LeBron James is arguably one of the best players in NBA history and his list of favourite footballers was equally formidable. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best football players of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo made his name in England with Manchester United before taking the world by storm at Real Madrid. Ronaldo now plays for Serie A club Juventus.

His long-time rival Lionel Messi has been with Barcelona for all his career and even at 32, manages to dazzle fans with his abilities on the pitch. PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are two of the most exciting footballers today. With the duo at Paris, PSG comfortably dominate Ligue 1 and are on course to winning the title for the seventh time in eight years. The last name on LeBron's list was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in world football.

LeBron James also comments on his favourite MLB players

LeBron on favorite MLB player of all-time: "C'mon man. Ken Griffey Jr. the Kid, ain't even a question. No question about it." pic.twitter.com/7yGM25uIgC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2020

