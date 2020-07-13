LeBron James And Other NBA Stars Campaign To 'Free Woj' After ESPN Reporter Was Suspended

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has extended his support to the 'Free Woj' movement after ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski was suspended for two weeks. Wojnarowski was suspended after he sent an expletive-laden e-mail to Senator Hawley, who had proposed that NBA players should wear pro-military, pro-law enforcement slogans on their jerseys. With Adrian Wojnarowski suspended, his trip to the NBA bubble ahead of the NNBA restart was also called off.

Adrian Wojnarowski suspended: NBA stars including LeBron James join Free Woj movement

LeBron James took to Twitter on Monday to show his support to the Free Woj movement, after reporter Adrian Wojnarowski was suspended for his email to Senator Hawley. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Wojnarowski questioned the league's relationship with China and placed it against its push to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Hawley quickly issued an email questioning the NBA, and swiftly made a public display of Wojnarowski's response. ESPN subsequently suspended their star reporter, and the 51-year-old himself issued an apology for the same.

With Adrian Wojnarowski suspended, NBA stars quickly started the #FreeWoj Twitter movement, campaigning their support to the journalist who is so often the first to break news within the league. NBA stars such as Los Angeles Clippers duo Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley, Jamal Murray, Spencer Dinwiddie and Myles Turner, took to social media to campaign the Free Woj movement and express their support to Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Andrew Marchand's New York Post report, Adrian Wojnarowski still has support from ESPN management and has been close with the network's president, Jimmy Pitaro having previously worked with him at Yahoo.

Adrian Wojnarowski suspended: Senator Hawley criticises LeBron James for Free Woj support

Senator Hawley hit back at LeBron James, drawing attention to his silence during the 2019 NBA-China standoff. James had opted to remain silent on Hong Kong's protest against China, which led to major animosity between the NBA and China. Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey had tweeted in favour of the Hong Kong protests, resulting in China cancelling the broadcast of all Rockets games in the country, despite Houston being one of the most popular teams. LeBron James acknowledged the controversy in a 2019 interview saying that it was a very delicate situation politically. James added that he only speaks about something he is knowledgable and passionate about.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)