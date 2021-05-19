LeBron James Net Worth Vs Steph Curry Net Worth: Who Is Richer Out Of The Two NBA Stars?

LeBron James and Steph Curry are used to meeting in the spring with an NBA championship up for grabs. However, the stakes will be so much different when they face each other this time as they will just be vying for a playoff spot. James and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host Curry’s eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 19 in a Western Conference play-in tournament game. Here's a look at the LeBron James net worth vs Steph Curry net worth and the LeBron James vs Steph Curry head to head stats ahead of their blockbuster meeting at the Staples Center.

Lakers vs Warriors play-in tournament preview

The Lakers finished the regular season in seventh place on the Western Conference table, with 42 wins and 30 defeats. On the other hand, the Warriors finished eighth, with 39 wins and 33 defeats. The two teams will now lock horns at the Staples Center on Wednesday, with the winner going through to the playoffs.

LeBron James vs Steph Curry head to head record

LeBron and Steph have faced each other a total of 38 times in NBA games. However, Curry has a 22-16 winning record over LeBron, including a 15-7 record in Playoffs. This makes for an interesting play-in meeting between the two NBA icons on Wednesday.

Warriors vs Lakers head to head record

The Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers have played 426 games in the regular season with 169 victories for the Warriors and 257 for the Lakers. However, the Warriors vs Lakers head to head story is slightly different when these two teams play in the playoffs. Out of 35 games, 24 have been won by the Lakers and 11 for the Warriors.

Who is richer LeBron James or Steph Curry?

Steph Curry net worth details

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steph Curry is worth around $150 million. He has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors since 2009 and helped the franchise to three NBA championships. The 33-year-old reportedly rakes in a staggering $43 million from his deal with the Warriors.

Curry has partnered with brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and TCL's line of "Palm" phones. In terms of the Palm device, Curry is a leading investor who is intimately involved with testing and development. Through his first decade in the NBA, Curry has earned around $150 million.

LeBron James net worth details

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, LeBron James is worth a whopping $500 million, which indicates that he is significantly wealthier than Curry. The 17-time-All-Star currently plies his trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and earns a phenomenal $85 million per year through his contract with the Western Conference giants. By the time his contract with the Lakers expires in 2023, LeBron will have earned $428 million in NBA salaries alone

He also has endorsement deals with dozens of companies including McDonalds, Microsoft, State Farm, Beats by Dre, Coca-Cola, Dunkin-Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Samsung, Nike and more. In addition to endorsing Beats by Dre, LeBron also owned 1% of the company. The four-time NBA champion also has a stake in Liverpool football club.

