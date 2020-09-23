LeBron James Responds To LA Ambush Blame, Refuses To Comment On Sheriff's Challenge

Earlier this month, two cops were reportedly shot by a man in Compton, Los Angeles, near a metro rail station. However, people ended up blaming NBA icon LeBron James for the brutal shooting. A few hours after the incident, controversial author Candace Owens commented to the issue, referring to James as "pea-brained" while blaming his comments in support of the Black Lives Matter movement for the LA ambush.

Later, LA sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke about James during an interview, asking the Lakers star to meet the cash reward for the shooting. As per reports, the sheriff wants the Los Angeles Lakers star to give $175,000 or $350,000, a combination of both the public and private pools. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement," Villanueva said.

LeBron James postgame interview: James responds to LA Ambush of two cops

"I've never in my 35 years ever condoned violence. Never have. But I also know what's right is right and what's wrong is wrong."



LeBron explained why he continues speaking out about police brutality: pic.twitter.com/MTz6oGpQXw — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2020

After the Lakers' 114-106 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), James answered questioned about the shooting of cops. As he was being blamed for the incident, James stated that in his 35 years of life, he has never once condoned violence. He stated that he grew in the inner city with the black community, and knows what's right and what's wrong.

"And I'm not saying that all cops are bad because, I actually throughout high school and things of that nature," James said. "I'm around them all the time and they're not all bad." The three-time NBA champion also added that he's seen many black people be racially profiled because of their skin colour.

However, James spoke about the countless acts of violence towards the black community, and all he can do about it is to speak about and see the "common denominator". Yet, James has never promoted violence towards cops, and only spoken about how what's been going on with the black community. "I have zero comment on the sheriff," James said when asked about Villanueva's challenge.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.



The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

Owens' tweet blaming James referred to his old tweet about Ahmaud's Arbery's murder. As per Owens, the LA ambush was a result of " hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric", and the Black Lives Matter 'lie' is to blame. One of Donald Trump's supporters, Owens has previously called out LeBron James during Fox News' Life, Liberty & Levin interview, urging James to speak about the racism he's faced while he employees white people and lives in a million-dollar house.

(Image credits: AP, LA County Sheriffs Twitter)