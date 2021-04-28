LeBron James Receives Scathing Letter From Cop Over “Irresponsible And Disturbing” Stance

The LeBron James tweet made after Ma’Khia Bryant's shooting has turned into a controversy not many expected. While King James was quick to delete the tweet, the LeBron James deleted tweet controversy was drawing attention online, with many not happy even after the Los Angeles Lakers star offered an explanation. Now, a cop has written a letter to the NBA icon over his seemingly "irresponsible and disturbing” stance which many have called out. Here is the full Idaho police officer LeBron James letter on what did LeBron James say recently.

What did LeBron James say? Cop writes open letter to James

As per recent LeBron James deleted tweet controversy reports, a police officer called Deon Joseph wrote an open letter to James, requesting to speak with him. Joseph has a good reputation in LA, and is called an Angel Cop for his work in LA's Skid Row community. In his open letter, he referred to the NBA star's stance as irresponsible and disturbing.

James, in his deleted tweet, shared a photo of Nicholas Reardon (the cop who shot Bryant), writing in "YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY" in the tweet. Later, it was reported that Reardon had open-fired when he saw an attempted stabbing. “I don’t know if this will ever reach you, but my hope is that one day I can sit down with you and talk," Joseph wrote, adding that he is a man of faith who hopes he can help James understand "the reality of the profession of policing" and how there is another side he needs to listen to.

“You are tired of Black folks dying? So am I. You hate racism and police brutality? So do I," he wrote, adding that one cannot blame and taint 800,000 men and women belonging to "all races, faiths, sexual orientations" with a "broad and destructive brush".

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! ðŸ™ðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¾ðŸ¤ŽðŸ‘‘ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

In the next few tweets, James stated that he was angered by the shooting, and accepted that he should have gathered facts. He remained sympathetic towards Bryant and her family for the shooting.

Is LeBron James suspended for tweet he deleted?

When is LeBron James getting suspended for doing what countless others have been suspended for??? — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 23, 2021

While many believed the situation was over, many have been demanding that the NBA suspended their star player for some time. Many asked Twitter to suspend his account, while some urged Reardon to sue James and the NBA. Some people on social media pointed at an apparent bias, which apparently suspends others for the same thing James does.

Idaho police officer LeBron James video

Apart from the letter by Joseph, an Idaho officer called Nate Silvester posted a TikTok video. "So you don't care if a Black person kills another Black person, But you do care if a white cop kills a Black person, even if he's doing it to save the life of another Black person?" Silvester said in the video. He added that what James is saying does not make a whole lot of sense. "But then again you are really good at basketball so I guess I'll take your word for it".

"Officer Reardon he was put in an awful, terrible position and it's tragic what happened but that doesn't mean it's not justified," Silvester continued. "Most people in this country don't know what it's like to be a police officer, they don't know what it's like to be in a stressful position like that".

Silvester's video gained over a million views over the past few days.

