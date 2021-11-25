LeBron James Returns From Suspension To Play Lakers Vs Pacers Game; Gets Two Fans Ejected

The Los Angeles Lakers returned back to winning ways in NBA following their 124-116 overtime victory against Indiana Pacers on Thursday. LeBron James who returned back to the team after serving the first suspension of his career scored a season-high 39 points to lead his team to victory. Apart from scoring points, Le Bron James was also in news during the Lakers vs Pacers for getting two fans ejected during the match.

Lakers vs Pacers: LeBron James gets courtside fans ejected

With just 2:29 left in the extra period of the Lakers vs Pacers NBA game, LeBron James after complaining to the referee got two fans ejected. Just before the end of the game, James brought referee Rodney Mott over to the sideline and pointed and gestured at two fans sitting on the front row seats. One by one-two arena officials approached got involved in the situation after which the officials escorted a man and a woman from their first-row seats on the floor.

LeBron hitting dagger threes and getting fans kicked out!! He DIFFERENT 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KgvTsj0ctr — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 25, 2021

About Lebron James suspension

LeBron returned to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Pacers game after serving the first suspension of his career in the previous games against New York Knicks. LeBron James was handed suspension following the brawl between him and Isaiah Stewart erupted in the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons following an elbow by James on Stewart. In the end, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who went on to win the game beating Detroit Pistons.

The elbow incident happened when James and Detroit Piston's Stewart contested a rebound on a second free-throw attempt but it was James' elbow that hit Stewart. The Pistons star stumbled backwards, bleeding from near his eye. James went over to apologise but Stewart was having none of it. He regained his feet and immediately charged at LeBron James before players from both teams intervened to stop the fight from getting ugly. Stewart was separated from security and teammates and taken away, however, the Pistons star broke free and made a second charge at LeBron James only to be stopped in his track once again.