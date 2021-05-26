LeBron James SCREAMS "I Want You To Shoot" At Lakers Teammate During Win Vs Phoenix Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back after their Game 1 loss, beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 and levelling the series. The defending champions had admitted to their flaws last game, aware of their shortcomings. The Lakers were recharged in Game 2, LeBron James confident that one bad game will not define their postseason run.

LeBron James wanted his teammates to shoot during Lakers vs Suns Game 2 109-102 win

LeBron James offers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope some advice after the shot clock violation: "I want you to shoot".



Been watching Kobe get in some Lakers' players ears. If you think this doesn't matter, let me tell you it does.#LakeShow #OTnba pic.twitter.com/kcpORBbbfw — Alessandro Amoruso (@Aleamoruso99) May 26, 2021

With one minute left, James was motivating Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in his own way. The four-time NBA champion told his teammate he wants him to shoot, a move which many saw as championship mentality from James. Some compared him to Kobe Bryant, who they had seen yelling into players' ears to motivate them.

This time, LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not let the game slip away from the Lakers, countering the Suns late big run. "This was a must win," Davis said. "We all came out with that mindset and we were able to get the job done.'" Davis made a good comeback, dropping 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

LeBron James added 23 points. "Those are two of the top five players in the NBA," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. "We have a formula where those guys carry a big load, especially at crunch time".

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns series schedule

Game 3 – Los Angeles at Phoenix – Thursday, May 27, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, May 28, 7:30 AM IST)

Game 4 – Los Angeles at Phoenix – Monday, May 30, 3:30 PM EST (Tuesday, May 31, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 5 – Suns at Lakers – Monday, May 31, TBD EST (Tuesday, June 1, TBD IST)*

Game 6 – Los Angeles at Phoenix – Wednesday, June 2, TBD EST (Thursday, June 3 TBD EST)*

Game 7 – Phoenix at Los Angeles – Friday, June 4, TBD EST (Saturday, June 5, TBD IST)*

Note: * marked games will be scheduled if necessary.

NBA scores and NBA playoffs picture

As of Monday (Tuesday IST), most NBA teams in the playoffs have already played at least Game 1. While the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks have a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and Miami Heat respectively, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets have evened their series. With six teams yet to play Game 2, it is early to determine a proper prediction for the postseason's Round 1.

