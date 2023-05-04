LeBron James shockingly left out of MVP list following Lakers vs Warriors Playoff Clash

Following two consecutive second-place finishes, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was named the NBA MVP for the 2022–23 season on Tuesday night. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who won the last two awards, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the two prior to Jokic, came in second and third, respectively.

There were not many surprises there, but LeBron James' complete omission from the MVP list might have surprised the casual NBA fan. Since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2003, this is the first time that James has failed to make it to the MVP list. What's shocking is that he didn't get a single vote, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Joel Embiid is the first player to win the Kia NBA MVP Award with the 76ers since Allen Iverson in the 2000-01 season.



Complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kko3o8tmxi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 2, 2023

James definitely produced his typical impressive stats: 28.9 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. This season, he even surpassed the NBA's all-time scoring record. However, his playing time was constrained to just 55 games, which tied for his fewest in an 82-game season. With a record of 43–39, the LA Lakers secured the seventh playoff seed.

James, 38, has finished as the runner-up four times in addition to his four MVP awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), three of which have come since his last MVP win a decade ago. The fact he didn't fall off the MVP ballot until his 20th season is just another reminder of his legendary talent and near-unprecedented longevity.

NBA Playoffs: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match summary

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers went all-out in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals. The much-anticipated encounter is seen as the final battle between the old guards Lebron James and Stephen Curry. Thus, what happened in the swashbuckling encounter?

While both the players endured a rather tough night. The match turned out to be a thrilling one. In the initial minutes, Golden State Warriors took the lead but at the end of the first quarter Lakers removed the cushion that the Warriors had. It was truly a contest between the two giants as none could forward the lead for long. The ping-pong continued and several clutch situations appeared. With less than a minute left it was 112-109, and from there here's how things went. Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors' rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry's 3 with 1:38 left tied the game, then D'Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go. In the end, it wads Lakers who finished ahead. The final score turned out to be 117-112 on Tuesday night.