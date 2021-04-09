LeBron James Shook Hands With 'Idol' Michael Jordan 18 Years Ago In This Classic Throwback

Today, LeBron James and Michael Jordan are often considered the best players to have ever played in the NBA. Their careers have often brought forward the NBA GOAT debate, which has seen many choose either icon as their undisputed GOAT. James started his career in 2003, while Jordan retired in the same year.

King James shook hands with Michael Jordan at the beginning of his career

In many ways, one can believe that with Jordan leaving and James joining, a new era in the NBA began. Eighteen years ago, James briefly shook hands with Jordan, a moment which was captured by a camera that slightly blurs out LeBron James. Back then, James was the most anticipated rookie, having turned heads for his performance with the St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, Ohio.

The pair met on this day today (April 8, 2003), after Jordan and the Washington Wizards' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Months later, James was drafted as the overall No. 1 pick by the Cavaliers themselves.

Who is better between LeBron James Michael Jordan? LeBron James vs Michael Jordan stats

Statistically, both James and Jordan have their merits. James, currently in his 18th year in the league, is averaging 27 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists in his career while shooting 50.4% from the field and 34.5 from the three-point range. Jordan averaged 30.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.

James and Michael Jordan rings

With the Lakers 2020 title win, James has been named the GOAT by many fans. However, Jordan – for winning six titles with one team – remains THE NBA legend for most. Eras are often compared, fans and even athletes debating over how the NBA is a different league now.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT Debate across all 50 states pic.twitter.com/D4c8YOaU0B — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2020

Magic Johnson, who played against Jordan in the league, pointed out that James needs to win a few more titles before becoming the GOAT. He even complimented the Lakers star's game, as players around him often say he can impact the game beyond scoring better than Jordan did. He even spoke about Jordan's NBA Finals, where he went 6-0. James, while having reached the Finals multiple times, has lost a fair share of them. Most people even applaud Jordan's consistency, while James is considered a more complete NBA icon.

