LeBron James Sparks Steph Curry MVP Debate Ahead Of Warriors Vs Lakers Play-in

This NBA season, a few players have gathered the necessary attention for the NBA MVP race. While it started with a longer list, injuries have narrowed the list by a few. Nikola Jokic has been a favourite for many fans, along with Joel Embiid. However, Steph Curry – playing some of the best basketball of his career – has also earned a spot in the MVP race. Here is more on the Curry vs James rivalry, Warriors vs Lakers schedule and Western Conference play-in date -

NBA MVP race: LeBron James on why Steph Curry is the 2021 NBA MVP

"We’re playing vs. in my opinion the MVP of our league this year in Steph."



Over the past few weeks, icons like Magic Johnson, and current players like Ja Morant have chosen Steph Curry as this season's NBA MVP. Now, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (facing the Warriors for the play-in tournament) has also named Curry as his MVP choice. "We're playing, in my mind, the MVP of this year in Steph," James said while talking to reporters.

Not only has James spoken about the MVP award, but also acknowledged Curry's game with the Golden State Warriors. The team has been without Klay Thompson for a second straight season and had James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr out due to injuries.

LeBron James said everybody counted @StephenCurry30 out this season and questioned whether he could lead a team.



"He's done that and more," James said.



Previously ranked 10th, the Warriors finished the regular season as the No.8 seed in the Western Conference. They will now play vs the Lakers on Wednesday (Thursday IST) for the play-in tournament. If the Warriors win, they will secure their playoff spot. If not, the team will have another chance vs the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies vs the San Antonio Spurs game.

Warriors vs Lakers schedule

The Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Lakers for the play-in tournament on May 19 (May 20 IST) at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Eastern and Western Conference play-in date and timings

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs GSW – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

