LeBron James Sports Stone Cold-style 3:16 Outfit Before Timberwolves Game; See Pictures

On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves. LeBron James chose to honour WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin before the game began, wearing a LeBron 3:16 day shirt. The day is usually seen as an unofficial holiday to celebrate Austin's career.

LeBron James celebrates 3:16 Day before game vs Timberwolves

The LeBron 3:16 shirt pays homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin's '3:16' catchphrase. After Stone Cold's 1996 win over Jake "The Snake" Roberts during the King of the Ring finals, the phrase came to life in an interview afterwards. James, in his merch before the game against Minnesota, has simply swapped the names. James added his No. 23 as well, even adding the Lakers colours to the skull logo.

"And that's the bottom line, cuz Stone Cold said so!” ... Happy 3:16 folks!" James wrote on Instagram, adding a skull and crown emoji as well.

Fans react to LeBron's gesture

NBA scores: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Lakers highlights

LeBron James recorded his 99th triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and lead the Los Angeles Lakers to their 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Montrezl Harrell added 25 points, while Dennis Schröder, Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker all added 16 points each. The Lakers have also extended their winning streak to three games.

The heat is on. @KingJames: 19 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast

Dennis Schröder: 14 pts, 5 ast@kylekuzma: 13 pts@MONSTATREZZ: 13 pts pic.twitter.com/laGoR00CXM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 17, 2021

When it comes to the Timberwolves in the Timberwolves vs Lakers highlights, both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 29 points each. The team had won two of their last three games. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis and March Gasol. Davis, per reports, will be out till April due to his calf injury. Gasol has missed his fifth straight game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso has now missed two games due to the same reason.

The Lakers will face the Charlotte Hornets next on Thursday night (Friday IST).

