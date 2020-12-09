LeBron James Spotted Driving Rare Porsche 918 Spyder Convertible Worth $1 MILLION: WATCH

On Monday, four-time NBA champion LeBron James was spotted driving a rare Porsche 918 Spyder convertible on the highway, while rocking a COVID-19 mask. The Lakers superstar also flaunted the speed of his limited edition, hybrid whip, which is reportedly worth around $1 million. Fans on social media were quick to react to LeBron James stunning all-black car, which eerily resembles the Batmobile structure from the early “Batman” films and comics.

LeBron James cruises in his Porsche 918 Spyder on the highway

Lakers talisman LeBron James recently signed a two-year, $85 million extension with the NBA champions and already seems to be splashing the cash. On Monday, Instagram user Alex99 noticed something quite peculiar while driving on the highway. He saw a rare Porsche 918 Spyder in his rear-view mirror and quickly took out his phone to record the vehicle.

When the Porsche came closer to his car, Alex noticed that the driver behind the wheel was none other than Lakers superstar, LeBron James. James, who was wearing a COVID-19 mask, gave Alex a little wave before stepping on the gas and cruising forward. An excited Alex couldn't help but resist posting his meet with LeBron on social media.

According to reports from TMZ, LeBron's Porsche 918 Spyder is a limited edition and the car was only produced between 2013 and 2015. Its value has apparently risen to as high as $1.7 million. LeBron's Porsche reportedly has a 5.7-litre V-10 engine and a 6.8-kWh battery hence the "hybrid" designation.

Fans on social media were quick to react to LeBron's Porsche with some claiming that his vehicle looked similar to a 'Batmobile'. One wrote, "That's a good looking car, quite similar to a batmobile" while another added, "That is a Batmobile and it's batman with the mask".

LeBron James car collection: What car does LeBron James drive?

According to reports from The Sun, LeBron James reportedly spent around $670,000 on a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in 2013. LeBron also has a $180,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S in his garage but seems to be cruising around in his limited-edition Porsche at the moment.

LeBron has an affection for Ferrari and has three of the Italian manufacturer's vehicles - a 599, a 458 Spider and a customized F-430. The former Cavaliers star also has a 2009 Bentley Continental GT, a Dodge Challenger SRT, a 2010 Range Rover HSE, a 1975 Chevy Impala and a Chevy Camaro SS.

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram