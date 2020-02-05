Union Budget
LeBron James Takes An Ice Bath, Posts Gritty Video On Instagram

Basketball News

LeBron James put up a hilarious video of him chilling in the ice bath with his kids goofing around in the bathroom. King James starred in the win against Spurs.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers made their way to a 129-102 win against San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at the Staples Center. The Lakers are on course to make the NBA Championship finals this season. After all, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been performing at their peak. LeBron James is known to spend a lot of time with his family. He recently took to Instagram where he posted a video of him having an ice bath with his kids goofing around.

Also Read | Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Lakers' LeBron James stars in the win against San Antonio Spurs

Also Read | Steph Curry defends Andre Iguodala amid trade rumours, hints at 3 championship wins

LeBron James posts video while having an ice bath with his kids goofing around

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Post the death of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, LeBron James looks to have stepped up his game on the court. He wants to win the Lakers another championship. But he also looks to learn from Kobe by spending enough quality time with his family. LeBron James recently posted a video on his Instagram story where he was seen recovering in an ice bath while his daughter - Zhuri - was dancing around him in the same bathroom. Earlier, the Lakers star was also seen in a Tik Tok video alongside younger son Bryce. 

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

Can LeBron James lead his side to the NBA Championship?

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
