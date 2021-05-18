LeBron James Takes Sly Dig At Steph Curry's Scoring Title Day After MVP Claims

For just the second time in league history, the NBA postseason will begin with a series of play-in games to determine the No. 7 and 8 seeds in each conference. In the West, the 7-8 matchup is as juicy as it gets as the Los Angeles Lakers will square off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. Prior to the game, Lakers superstar LeBron James has had his say on the talk around Steph Curry being crowned the MVP. Here is more on the Warriors vs Lakers play-in tournament preview, the Steph Curry scoring title triumph and the LeBron James vs Steph Curry h2h -

LeBron James on Steph Curry scoring title triumph

Steph Curry secured the 2020-21 NBA scoring title on Sunday, edging Washington guard Bradley Beal during the Warriors’ 113-101 win against Memphis. Beal scored 25 points in his team’s 115-110 win over Charlotte, opening the door for Curry to clinch his second career scoring title with a 46-point outburst against the Grizzlies. Curry entered Sunday's game ahead of Beal by 0.4 points per game and finished with an average of 32.0 points for the season.

Overall, Curry finished at 32.0 PPG to Beal’s 31.3 PPG, giving him more than enough points to surpass Beal for the scoring crown. At 33, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since 34-year-old Michael Jordan led the NBA in scoring during the 1997-98 season (28.7 points per game). However, Lakers icon LeBron James still believes that Curry wouldn't win the MVP award this season.

While speaking to reporters later on Sunday, James showered praise on Curry but admitted that he doesn't see the Warriors star winning the MVP crown. "Everybody counted Steph out this year. Everybody saying now that Klay is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own, can he carry a team into the postseason, can he keep a team afloat, he's done that and more. If you're looking for MVP, if Steph is not on Golden State's team, what are we looking at?"

2 minutes of LeBron praising Steph Curry's season & explaining why he thinks Steph is the MVP this year. pic.twitter.com/VVTAnFOhxw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 17, 2021

The 17-time All-Star then added, "We get caught up in the record sometimes instead of just saying, 'Who had the best season that year?' And Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year. Obviously, I don't think Steph is going to get [the MVP]. ... That's another conversation. But in my eyes, he's played the best basketball all year round."

Warriors vs Lakers play-in tournament preview

The Los Angeles Lakers' repeat title bid will commence with LeBron James facing a familiar foe in the Golden State Warriors during the play-in tournament, led by James' pick for MVP, Stephen Curry. The Lakers finished the regular season in seventh place on the Western Conference table, with 42 wins and 30 defeats. On the other hand, the Warriors finished eighth, with 39 wins and 33 defeats.

LeBron James vs Steph Curry H2H record

LeBron and Steph have faced each other a total of 38 times in NBA games. However, Curry has a 22-16 winning record over LeBron, including a 15-7 record in Playoffs.

NBA play-in tournament schedule

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards – Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs – Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, May 20, 5:00 AM IST)

LA Lakers vs Golden Stae Warriors – Wednesday, May 19, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 20, 7:30 AM IST)

Image Credits - AP