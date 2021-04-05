LeBron James Thanks Dame, AD, Klay Thompson And Others For Trusting Him With Space Jam 2

On Sunday, four-time NBA champion LeBron James took to Twitter to thank his "Space Jam 2" co-stars, appreciating them for taking time off their busy schedules to make an appearance in the highly-anticipated comic caper. The trailer for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released this weekend and James soon became the talk of the town on social media. The soon-to-be-released project, which is set to drop in July, piggybacks off Michael Jordan’s legendary original “Space Jam” from 1996. As part of the film, LeBron enlisted several NBA and WNBA stars to appear as his teammates.

Space Jam 2 cast: LeBron James' special message for NBA players in Space Jam 2

Only hours after the highly-anticipated trailer for "Space Jam 2" was released on Sunday, Lakers talisman LeBron James thanked five NBA players: Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike for their assistance in filming on Twitter. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for taking time out of your busy schedules, trusting me and playing a huge part of Space Jam: A New Legacy!! Means a lot!” wrote James.

Space Jam 2 will feature the aforementioned NBA and WNBA stars in the film. Another guest star in Space Jam 2 is LeBron James' former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving. James and Irving were instrumental in the Cleveland Cavaliers' legendary NBA championship triumph in 2016. The duo's stellar performances saw the team overturn a 3-1 deficit to win the best-of-seven series against the Golden State Warriors.

The upcoming movie is the sequel to the 1996 American live-action/animated sports buddy comedy film Space Jam, which starred six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP Michael Jordan in the main role. The film was a box office success, grossing $250 million and becoming the highest-earning basketball movie of all time.

James is currently injured and the Lakers have struggled without their talisman in a tough Western Conference. The reigning champions have lost five of their last eight games, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James both sidelined. The Lakers most recently suffered defeat against the Clippers on Sunday, which pushed them down to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Space Jam: A New Legacy release date

Warner Bros. recently announced that “Space Jam 2: A New Legacy” will debut on July 16, 2021, in cinemas and on HBO Max. Due to the star cast, the film is expected to pull a record-breaking audience.

Image Credits - AP