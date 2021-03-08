LeBron James To Keep Plans Of Taking Much-awaited COVID-19 Vaccine Shot 'Private'

With uncertainty clouding the 2020-21 season, the NBA has somehow completed one half of their regular season. The NBA games have been postponed multiple times this season, courtesy of COVID-19 protocols in place. While the league seems to have dodged one hurdle, there are constant conversations about the vaccine being tested by NBA players.

What is LeBron James COVID vaccine decision?

On Saturday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke about players ultimately getting vaccinated. "My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated," Silver said. "They have to make personal decisions at the end of the day". He added that he takes the concerns very seriously, but believes that most players will eventually choose to get vaccinated.

As of now, no active player has gotten vaccinated. However, several are uncertain and concerned about receiving one. This includes Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, who has decided to keep his decision private.

"That's a conversation that my family and I will have," James said, adding that he did indeed see Silver's comments about the vaccination. "But things like that, when you decide to do something, that's a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody. I'll keep it that way".

So important for all of us to get vaccinated. I am featured in this latest NBA PSA – and will air during the broadcasts of the NBA on MLK Day games – sharing that I received the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep my friends and family healthy.https://t.co/QDqLuZQ7JU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021

Before this, NBA legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Gregg Popovich have already promoted the vaccine. As per Yahoo Sports, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts has stated that while some players cannot wait for the vaccine, some are adamant about not receiving it. If players do take the vaccine, it might be easier for them to stay and play, but also reduce the countless protocols and restrictions.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on COVID-19 vaccine

Adam Silver asserts that NBA players will not "jump the line" and get ahold of the COVID-19 vaccine before their turn. pic.twitter.com/RVXyKZsHn9 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 21, 2020

In an interview last year, the NBA commissioner has spoken about the players not jumping any lines to receive the vaccine. "It goes without saying that in no form or way will we jump the line,” Silver during a conference call with NBA writers. The call happened a day before the league starts the 2020-21 season, where Silver had been quick to assure the league will wait for their turn to get their hands on the vaccine. He addressed the transporting and distributing challenges the government could face, taking in mind the country's 300 million population.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)