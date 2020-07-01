LeBron James Tops All-Time Points List For The Decade, No Mention Of Michael Jordan

A Reddit user recently created a list of NBA leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks by decade. The list covers NBA stats from the 1940s to the 2010s, which includes retired NBA greats like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and current players like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. While the list places LeBron James as the all-time points leader for the last decade, NBA legend Michael Jordan surprisingly did not find a place on the list.

NBA all-time points list by the decade

LeBron James, 21,094 points – 2010s

Kobe Bryant, 21,065 points – 2000s

Karl Malone, 21,370 points – 1990s

Alex English, 21,018 points – 1980s

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 22,141 points – 1970s

Wilt Chamberlain, 27,098 points – 1960s

Dolph Schayes, 13,298 points – 1950s

Joe Fulks, 3,898 points –1940s

Why is Michael Jordan not on the NBA all-time points list by the decade?

Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as the greatest NBA player of all time, started playing in the NBA from 1985. While Jordan ranks fifth on the NBA all-time points list, his name does not appear on the list sorted according to decades. Several fans questioned the list in the comments, confused as to why everyone except for Jordan made the list. Jordan played 15 NBA seasons while averaging 30.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

While the post argued that Jordan is the greatest of all time over LeBron James or Wilt Chamberlain, the Chicago Bulls legend failed to make it on the list because he has never played an entire decade. In the 1990s, when Jordan won the Bulls their six NBA titles, he took a one and a half year hiatus to go play baseball. After his sixth NBA championship, Jordan announced his second retirement before returning with the Washington Wizards in 2001. Though Jordan was one of the highest scorers in the NBA, he missed out on multiple seasons. If one further compares Jordan's scores to Chamberlain's during their top seasons, it is observed that Jordan scored 22 percent more points per minute if adjusted to the same pace.

LeBron James, who is the top scorer for the 2010s, started playing for Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the decade (2003). The Los Angeles Lakers star is currently playing in his 17th NBA season while averaging 27.1 points per game. While James has won fewer NBA titles than Jordan and late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his scores have remained consistent throughout the decade.

James is often compared to Jordan as fans debate about the NBA's Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). Many NBA greats like Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson have voiced their opinion on the debate, acknowledging both players before ultimately choosing Michael Jordan as their 'GOAT'. NBA players and fans compare various criteria, which mainly include NBA titles and changing the game over the span of their career. During an interview, Johnson had stated that while James is no doubt one of NBA's greatest players, he will need at least two more titles to compete with Jordan for that tag.

