LeBron James TROLLS Ohio Bar Owner Who Wants Lakers Star Expelled From NBA On Twitter

Last week, Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James was caught up in a controversy over a tweet he wrote about the tragic shooting of a 16-year-old African-American girl in Columbus, Ohio. The tweet was promptly deleted by the NBA star, who spoke about it being twisted into gathering more hate. However, despite James' explanation, people were not happy. This included the bar owner who refused to play NBA games over the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting tweets. So fans have questioned - 'What is the exact Ohio bar owner LeBron James story?' and asked more on the LeBron James deleted tweet

Ohio Bar owner LeBron James response: What happened to LeBron James deleted tweet?

James' tweet, which gained so much hate, had a photo of a Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon, the one behind the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting. "YOU'RE NEXT," James' now-deleted tweet read, with accountability written. James ended up deleting the tweet, the screenshots of which were already shared by most. The tweet also coincided with Derek Chauvin's trial about George Floyd's murder.

In the next few tweets, James stated that he was angered by the shooting, and accepted that he should have gathered facts. He remained sympathetic towards Bryant and her family for the shooting. This answers the 'What happened to LeBron James?" query in this context.

However, Jay Linneman – Cincinnati’s Linne’s Pub owner – maintained his stand, refusing to play NBA games. “If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub,” he said in a post, adding that they will refrain from playing the NBA games until James has been "expelled" from the NBA.

Linneman, speaking around the "shut up and dribble" narrative, said that basketball players need to play the game, and their opinion does not matter.

People compared the views similar to Donald Trump's who had spoken about James focusing on basketball only. "His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!".

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. ðŸ¥´ https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

James, after Linneman's statement, chose to call him out and troll on Twitter. "Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp," he wrote. While his supporters and fans replied in the comments, many agreed with Linneman. "People hate this man so much for no reason," one fan wrote in James' support, while another listed all the good qualities they thought he had.

They did, they got Lebron to respond and now everybody who follows him knows the bar. Marketing 101 — Googie Hog (@Mr_Googie_Hog) April 24, 2021

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram, Twitter)