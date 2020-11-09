LFL Vs GLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Liaoning Flying Leopards will face Guangzhou Loong Lions in a Chinese Basketball Association League match. The game between these two teams will be played on Monday, November 9 at 5:30 pm IST in China. Here is a look at our LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction, LFL vs GLL Dream11 team and the top picks for the game.

LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Second-placed Liaoning Flying Leopards will look to continue their brilliant run when they face 11th placed Guangzhou Loong Lions. The Guangzhou Loong Lions have won four and lost five of their nine games heading into this contest, while Liaoning Flying Leopards have won eight and lost one. The team's first defeat came in the previous game when they were beaten by a whisker, losing by a 128-127 margin to the Golden Stars.

Guangzhou Loong Lions also come into this game on the back of a marginal defeat at the hand of Qingdao Eagles. This fixture, therefore, gives both sides a chance to get back to winning ways.

LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Liaoning Flying Leopards predicted starting lineup

Z Jiwei, A Guo, O J Mayo, Z Zhang, D Han

Guangzhou Loong Lions predicted starting lineup

D Moore, Y Chen, M Sun, K Guo, M Speights

LFL vs GLL live: Players to watch out for

Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) – Key Players

A Guo (SG)

O J Mayo (SF)

Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL) – Key Players

M Sun (SF)

D Moore (PG)

LFL vs GLL Dream11 team

Point Guard: D Moore, Z Jiwei

Shooting Guard: A Guo

Small Forward: O J Mayo (Pro Player), M Sun (Star Player)

Power Forward: K Guo

Centre: M Speights, D Han

LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction

According to our LFL vs GLL Dream11 match prediction, Liaoning Flying Leopards will emerge victorious from the game.

Note: The LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction and LFL vs GLL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LFL vs GLLDream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: CBA Basketball