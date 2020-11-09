LFL Vs GLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Liaoning Flying Leopards will face Guangzhou Loong Lions in a Chinese Basketball Association League match. The game between these two teams will be played on Monday, November 9 at 5:30 pm IST in China. Here is a look at our LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction, LFL vs GLL Dream11 team and the top picks for the game.
Second-placed Liaoning Flying Leopards will look to continue their brilliant run when they face 11th placed Guangzhou Loong Lions. The Guangzhou Loong Lions have won four and lost five of their nine games heading into this contest, while Liaoning Flying Leopards have won eight and lost one. The team's first defeat came in the previous game when they were beaten by a whisker, losing by a 128-127 margin to the Golden Stars.
Guangzhou Loong Lions also come into this game on the back of a marginal defeat at the hand of Qingdao Eagles. This fixture, therefore, gives both sides a chance to get back to winning ways.
Z Jiwei, A Guo, O J Mayo, Z Zhang, D Han
D Moore, Y Chen, M Sun, K Guo, M Speights
Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) – Key Players
Guangzhou Loong Lions (GLL) – Key Players
Point Guard: D Moore, Z Jiwei
Shooting Guard: A Guo
Small Forward: O J Mayo (Pro Player), M Sun (Star Player)
Power Forward: K Guo
Centre: M Speights, D Han
According to our LFL vs GLL Dream11 match prediction, Liaoning Flying Leopards will emerge victorious from the game.
