LFL Vs JD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) will face Jiangsu Dragons (JD) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Monday, December 7 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at Tiexi Gymnasium in Yingkou, China. Here is our LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction, top picks and LFL vs JD Dream11 team.
Liaoning Flying Leopards is currently ruling the CBA League standings. Minchen Chong and the team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing only one. Jiangsu Dragons, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 3-11.
Minchen Chong, Ailun Guo, Dejun Han, Wang Huadong, Zhao Jiwei, Zhi Xuan Liu, O.J. Mayo, Zhu Rongzhen, Yan Shouqi, Jonathon Simmons, Kaiqi Sun, Changze Wu, Liu Yan Yu, Zechen Yu, Zhenlin Zhang, Juncheng Zhou, Lu Zijie
Marcus Georges-Hunt, Yuzhou Guo, Haoran Jiang, Liu Jiange, Lutong Li, Jinting Liu, Yuxuan Liu, Zheng Qilong, Huang Rongqi, Hongfei Shi, Xin Sun, Yanru Tao, Xin Tong, Hong Wang, Dez Wells, Devin Williams, Quanxi Wu, Yujia Wu, Zhang Xiran, Mengjun Xu
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Liaoning Flying Leopards are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction and LFL vs JD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LFL vs JD Dream11 team and LFL vs JD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
