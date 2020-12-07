LFL Vs JD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Liaoning Flying Leopards (LFL) will face Jiangsu Dragons (JD) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Monday, December 7 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at Tiexi Gymnasium in Yingkou, China. Here is our LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction, top picks and LFL vs JD Dream11 team.

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: LFL vs JD Dream11 team and preview

Liaoning Flying Leopards is currently ruling the CBA League standings. Minchen Chong and the team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning 13 and losing only one. Jiangsu Dragons, on the other hand, are at the sixteenth spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 3-11.

LFL vs JD live: LFL vs JD schedule

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Tiexi Gymnasium in Yingkou, China

Also Read l JNT vs LFL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League game preview

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: Squad list

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: Liaoning Flying Leopards squad

Minchen Chong, Ailun Guo, Dejun Han, Wang Huadong, Zhao Jiwei, Zhi Xuan Liu, O.J. Mayo, Zhu Rongzhen, Yan Shouqi, Jonathon Simmons, Kaiqi Sun, Changze Wu, Liu Yan Yu, Zechen Yu, Zhenlin Zhang, Juncheng Zhou, Lu Zijie

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: Jiangsu Dragons squad

Marcus Georges-Hunt, Yuzhou Guo, Haoran Jiang, Liu Jiange, Lutong Li, Jinting Liu, Yuxuan Liu, Zheng Qilong, Huang Rongqi, Hongfei Shi, Xin Sun, Yanru Tao, Xin Tong, Hong Wang, Dez Wells, Devin Williams, Quanxi Wu, Yujia Wu, Zhang Xiran, Mengjun Xu

Also Read l XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League game preview

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Liaoning Flying Leopards: Ailun Guo, O.J. Mayo, Dejun Han

Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi, Yujia Wu, Zheng Qilong

LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction: LFL vs JD Dream11 team

Point Guards: Hongfei Shi

Shooting Guard: Ailun Guo, Zhang Xiran

Small Forwards: Yujia Wu, O.J. Mayo

Power Forward: Zheng Qilong, Haoran Jiang

Center: Dejun Han

Also Read l ZGB vs GST Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

LFL vs JD live: LFL vs JD match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Liaoning Flying Leopards are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LFL vs JD Dream11 prediction and LFL vs JD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LFL vs JD Dream11 team and LFL vs JD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

Image Source: Canva.com