Lil Baby Responds To Critics Following Poor Performance In Open Run Basketball Tournament

Lil Baby did not mince his words after the 26-year-old was one of the trending topics on social media over the weekend. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was one of the superstars to feature in the 2v2 Open Run Basketball tournament on March 6. The rapper however made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his less than impressive performance invited trolls from the netizens.

Lil Baby basketball highlights: Rapper hits back at trolls following Open Run debut

The 2v2 Open Run basketball tournament was the inaugural edition of the competition hosted by Bleacher Report, which saw Lil Baby and 2 Chainz team up against Jack Harlow and Quavo. Harlow and Quavo left no stone unturned in the game, winning comfortably by a 21-7 margin. The latter in particular was impressive, putting up 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks more than Lil Baby and 2 Chainz could score combined.

Lil Baby was the centre of attention for air balls, bricks and getting his shot swatted, which at times appeared to irk his teammate Tity Boi. The 26-year-old's dismal showing meant that fans berated him on social media, to address being the butt of basketball jokes. Lil Baby tweeted, "Been put down that basketball to go see what the field like 😂🐍," referencing his establishment in the street life succeeding his hoop dreams years ago.

Been put that down basketball to go see what the field like 😂🐍 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 7, 2021

The game featured four hip-hop stars to benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with Bleacher Report pledging to donate to HBCUs chosen by the winning team. Jack Harlow chose Simmons College Of Kentucky State, Lil Baby selected Morehouse College and Spelman College, Quavo went for Clark Atlanta University and Spelman, and 2 Chainz is representing Alabama State University, where he played Division I basketball before becoming a rapper. For their winning efforts, Quavo and Jack took home $500,000 and earned another $500,000 to give to an HBCU of their choice.

The game was not without controversy, with Chris Brown calling out Quavo and Jack after their win on Saturday. Brown wrote on his Instagram story: "They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball. I would've cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone". Quavo responded in kind writing: "Chris Brown ain't cookin nan. Call next N****!!".Check out some of the highlights from the Open Run basketball game below:

🌌 Quavo et Jack Harlow remporte le tournoi "Open Run" #OpenRun pic.twitter.com/9elqOSpzy5 — 60sRap ✪ (@60s_rap) March 7, 2021

Lil baby spent all his Vc on clothes I know 2 Chainz pissed 💀 #OpenRun pic.twitter.com/0f1tBpCLqL — Ch (@Chief44445) March 7, 2021



(Image Courtesy: Lil Baby Instagram)