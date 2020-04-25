LM Vs CC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Leones MGA will take on Costa Caribe in the Nicaragua Basketball League game. The teams will face each other on Sunday, April 26 at 6:00 am IST. Fans can play the LM vs CC live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LM vs CC Dream11 prediction, LM vs CC Dream11 team, LM vs CC match prediction, LM vs CC top picks and all other details regarding the game.

LM vs CC Dream11 prediction: LM vs CC Dream11 team and preview

Costa Caribe are placed second on the points table having won 11 games and lost two games out of the 13 league games they have played so far. They come into the game against Leones after winning their last match against the Real Esteli 74-72. Fritz Cox put in an impressive performance in that game for Caribe and Costa Caribe will look to Cox to deliver another win this weekend.

Leones MGA, in their 12 games this season have won 10 games and lost two games and are placed fourth place on the points table. They won their last game against the Rivas 99-59. Danny Gomez provided the star turn for Leones in their previous games and is currently averaging more than 10 rebounds a game.

LM vs CC Dream11 prediction: LM vs CC starting lineup, LM vs CC Dream11 top picks

LM vs CC Dream11 prediction: LM vs CC Dream11 starting 5: Costa Caribe

Point Guard: Peter Martinez

Shooting Guard: Daniel Tenorio

Shooting Forward: Alfredo Borge

Power Forward: Manuel Mackenzie

Center: Danny Gomez (SP)

LM vs CC Dream11 prediction: LM vs CC Dream11 starting 5: Leones MGA

Point Guard: Oscar Ramirez

Shooting Guard: Wesley Miranda

Shooting Forward: Harold Barberena

Power Forward: Reynaldo Sanchez

Center: Roberto Rocha

LM vs CC Dream11 team, LM vs CC Dream11 top picks

Here is the LM vs CC Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.



LM vs CC Dream11 prediction

Costa Caribe are the favourites to win the game as per our LM vs CC Dream11 prediction.

Note: The LM vs CC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the LM vs CC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: DREAM11)