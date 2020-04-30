LM vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Tipitapa will go up against Leones de Managua in the Nicaragua Basketball League this week. Here's a look at the LM vs TP Dream11 preview, schedule, LM vs TP Dream11 prediction and other details of the game.

Also Read | Dwyane Wade confirms being executive producer for USA basketball's Redeem Team documentary

LM vs TP Dream11 prediction: LM vs TP Dream11 schedule

Date: May 1, 2020

Time: 6:00 am IST

LM vs TP Dream11 prediction: LM vs TP Dream11 Match Preview

#LSBenTN8 A pocos minutos de arrancar el juego de esta noche entre @LeonesAlcaldia y Brumas pic.twitter.com/0JSAdVKlcA — NBA en TN8 (@NBAenTN8) April 14, 2018

Tipitapa are in great form this season, having won six games out of eight. Tipitapa are placed seventh in the Nicaragua Basketball League, while Leones de Managua are fifth on the points table. Leones de Managua have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Also Read | Pandemic impacts prospects of non-elite basketball recruits

LM vs TP Dream11 prediction: LM vs TP Dream11 Team

Victoria de nuestro equipo en el Torneo de Baloncesto Nacional "Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam"!!!



Leones 105-94 Mineros de La Libertad#SomosLeones#RugimosComoEquipo pic.twitter.com/YHMgi7DRFb — Leones Alcaldía De Managua (@LeonesAlcaldia) March 3, 2019

Tipitapa: Oscar Ramirez, Steven Quintana, Franco Chavez, Francisco Vasquez, Wesley Miranda, Cristofer Cuevas, Carlos Castillo, Harold Barberena, Kevin Salgado, Reynaldo Sanchez, Terry Dawson, Roberto Rocha, Caleb Martinez.

Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez, Kevin Alvarado, Mario Garcia, Daniel Tenorio, Henry Zelaya, Rogelio Bermudez, Alfredo Borge, Marvin Omier, Jose Perez, Manuel MacKenzie, Billy Gallardo, Jonathan Hodgson, Danny Gomez, Giovanny Omana, Flavio Obando.

Also Read | Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia

LM vs TP Dream11 prediction: LM vs TP Dream11 top picks

Captain: Daniel Tenorio

Vice-captain: Caleb Martinez

LM vs TP Dream11 prediction: LM vs TP Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Oscar Ramirez, Peter Martinez

Shooting-guards: Daniel Tenorio

Small-forwards: Marvin Omier, Alfredo Borge

Power-forwards: Manuel MacKenzie

Centre: Flavio Obando, Caleb Martinez

LM vs TP Dream11 Prediction

Leones de Managua are the favourites to win the game against Tipitapa.

Note: The LM vs TP Dream11 team and LM vs TP Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results,

Also Read | Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning