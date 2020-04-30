LM vs TP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Tipitapa will go up against Leones de Managua in the Nicaragua Basketball League this week. Here's a look at the LM vs TP Dream11 preview, schedule, LM vs TP Dream11 prediction and other details of the game.
Also Read | Dwyane Wade confirms being executive producer for USA basketball's Redeem Team documentary
Date: May 1, 2020
Time: 6:00 am IST
#LSBenTN8 A pocos minutos de arrancar el juego de esta noche entre @LeonesAlcaldia y Brumas pic.twitter.com/0JSAdVKlcA— NBA en TN8 (@NBAenTN8) April 14, 2018
Tipitapa are in great form this season, having won six games out of eight. Tipitapa are placed seventh in the Nicaragua Basketball League, while Leones de Managua are fifth on the points table. Leones de Managua have won 10 of their last 12 games.
Also Read | Pandemic impacts prospects of non-elite basketball recruits
Victoria de nuestro equipo en el Torneo de Baloncesto Nacional "Carlos Ulloa in Memoriam"!!!— Leones Alcaldía De Managua (@LeonesAlcaldia) March 3, 2019
Leones 105-94 Mineros de La Libertad#SomosLeones#RugimosComoEquipo pic.twitter.com/YHMgi7DRFb
Tipitapa: Oscar Ramirez, Steven Quintana, Franco Chavez, Francisco Vasquez, Wesley Miranda, Cristofer Cuevas, Carlos Castillo, Harold Barberena, Kevin Salgado, Reynaldo Sanchez, Terry Dawson, Roberto Rocha, Caleb Martinez.
Leones de Managua: Peter Martinez, Kevin Alvarado, Mario Garcia, Daniel Tenorio, Henry Zelaya, Rogelio Bermudez, Alfredo Borge, Marvin Omier, Jose Perez, Manuel MacKenzie, Billy Gallardo, Jonathan Hodgson, Danny Gomez, Giovanny Omana, Flavio Obando.
Also Read | Tulane basketball player charged with murder in Georgia
Captain: Daniel Tenorio
Vice-captain: Caleb Martinez
Point-guards: Oscar Ramirez, Peter Martinez
Shooting-guards: Daniel Tenorio
Small-forwards: Marvin Omier, Alfredo Borge
Power-forwards: Manuel MacKenzie
Centre: Flavio Obando, Caleb Martinez
Leones de Managua are the favourites to win the game against Tipitapa.
Also Read | Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning