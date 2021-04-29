Longest NBA Playoff Drought Currently Belongs To The Sacramento Kings With 14 Seasons

With countless restrictions and postponed games during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 NBA season has been interesting. Teams have been plagued with countless injuries, sidelining key players before the fast-approaching NBA playoffs. That being said, teams have surprised this season, looking to end what have been the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

Phoenix Suns playoffs drought as NBA playoffs 2021 approach

As a strong regular season for the Suns is coming to an end, the team has secured a playoff spot after 11 years. Chris Paul (28 PTS), playing excellent basketball during the team's win vs the Los Angeles Clippers, attracted MVP chants as the team won. While Paul's move to Phoenix was slightly criticized earlier on in the season, it ended up being the push the Suns needed to send the Phoenix Suns playoffs drought.

Devin Booker (21 PTS, 10 ASTS) and Paul have led the team the entire season, performing consistently, determined to make it to the playoffs. Last season, the Suns went 8-0 at the NBA bubble in Orlando under Booker. They missed the 2020 playoffs by a narrow margin.

Suns fans started MVP chants for CP3 tonight ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/LusT70x6py — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2021

Cameron Payne came through from the bench, scoring 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The team did not trail the entire game, grabbing the win after gaining some momentum in the last quarter, curbing the Clippers' attempts to make a last-minute comeback. Paul was 10-of-15 from the field.

The last time Suns made the playoffs was during the 2009-10 season, a team led by now-Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash. The team had made it to the Conference Finals, losing to the Lakers in a six-game series. Apart from Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire, Grant Hill and Jason Richardson were a part of the 2009-10 roster.

New York Knicks playoffs drought

The New York Knicks, as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, are well on their way to clinch their first playoff spot in seven years. The Knicks have stepped up their game this season with Julius Randle leading the team to maximum wins. The team was recently on a nine-game winning streak, helping them maintain their high rank in the East.

The Knicks have won 9 in a row, tied for their 2nd-longest streak in the last 25 years.



They're 7 games over .500 for the 1st time since 2012-13 (their last playoff app)



Julius Randle had 31 & 10 - he's the first Knick with back-to-back 30-10 games since Carmelo Anthony in 2013 pic.twitter.com/EKbOhbCG2a — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2021

The team last made it to the playoffs during the 2012-2013 NBA season, making the Knicks playoffs drought last a long 9 years. They won the first round vs the Boston Celtics, losing to the Indiana Pacers during the conference semi-finals. The Knicks roster that time was led by veterans Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert.

Hornets playoffs drought

Currently placed eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Charlotte Hornets are on their way to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, making the Hornets playoffs drought last 5 seasons. LaMelo Ball, nearing his return on the court, could lead the team to their playoff appearance. While the team had been struggling to keep up previously, small roster changes have helped them play well. Ball, who became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, was averaging 20 points before his injury.

LaMelo making progress with his wrist ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/ErJZ6txZBU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 25, 2021

Longest NBA playoff drought

The longest NBA playoff drought currently belongs to the Sacramento Kings, who are currently placed 12th in the Western Conference with 25 wins and 37 losses. While young talent has been stepping up for the team, inconsistency has cost the team their spot on the points table, now six games below the No. 10 seeded Golden State Warriors. The Kings have 10 games left before the NBA wraps up the regular season.

