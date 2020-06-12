Lonnie Walker IV Talks About Childhood Abuse, Mental Health After Getting Surprise Haircut

San Antonio Spurs star Lonnie Walker IV has attracted headlines after chopping off his iconic 'dreaded bun'. The Lonnie Walker IV haircut has left Spurs fans confused as to why the youngster opted to let go of his peculiar hairdo. However, the 21-year old explained his side of the 'Lonnie Walker IV haircut' story in a recent Instagram post.

San Antonio Spurs star talks about mental health battles that led to haircut

San Antonio Spurs star Lonnie Walker IV opened up about his mental health issues in a recent post on his Instagram page. The 21-year-old revealed the logic behind his peculiar hairstyle and why he kept the same hairdo for so long. Lonnie Walker IV wrote in an Instagram post: "The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine"

Lonnie Walker IV further added that the whole coronavirus pandemic forced him to look within himself and face his greatest insecurities. The NBA youngster revealed that he has emerged as a stronger person due to his trauma but now wants to leave his past behind which led to the whole 'Lonnie Walker IV haircut' fiasco. The 21-year old further wrote "I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand."

The Lonnie Walker IV contract with Spurs is a rookie contract having been drafted in 2018 and signing a deal in July that year. Last December, Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high twenty eight points, including nineteen in the fourth quarter, in a 135–133 double-overtime win over the Houston Rockets with four rebounds, three steals, and a block.

