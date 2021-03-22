Lonzo Ball Trade: Klay Thompson's Father Reacts To Warriors' Interest Ahead Of Deadline

With only a few days left until the NBA trade deadline, there are rumours surrounding a potential Lonzo Ball trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier this year, reports linked Ball to the Golden State Warriors but nothing ever materialized. However, Klay Thompson’s father, former NBA great Mychal Thompson, in the Lonzo Ball latest news, has suggested that the Warriors should make a move for the 23-year-old Ball before the trade deadline.

Lonzo Ball Warriors links amplified by Klay Thompson's father

In February, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that the Golden State Warriors were keen on agreeing on a deal with the Pelicans over the Lonzo Ball contract if it meant that they could've potentially sent Kelly Oubre Jr. back to the Pelicans. Although nothing ever came close to happening, there is time still remaining before the March 25th Lonzo Ball trade deadline and his name has remained in the rumour mills. The LA Clippers have been linked with the Lonzo Ball trade as well but Klay Thompson's father believes that the Warriors should snap a move for the rising star.

While speaking on ESPNLA's "Mason & Ireland" show, two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson claimed that he would love to see Lonzo in a Warriors uniform despite the Klay Thompson injury update. "Lonzo can play. I wish he was on the Warriors passing the ball to Steph [Curry] and Klay." said the 66-year-old on the possible Lonzo Ball Warriors opportunity.

As per the Klay Thompson injury update, an Achilles heel has ruled him out for the entire season and that has led to the Warriors being overly-reliant on Steph Curry. However, if the Warriors trade for Ball, it would enable Curry to play more off-ball. Furthermore, once Thompson returns from his injury next season, the 31-year-old could potentially move to the 3.

Klay Thompson injury update and Lonzo Ball contract with the Pelicans

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent this summer after his rookie contract expires but reports suggest that the Pelicans will not be keen on parting ways with their ever-improving 23-year-old playmaker. However, the Pelicans opted against handing Ball a rookie contract extension at the December deadline and reports suggest that Ball will be seeking a massive contract in the summer. Ball is currently averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Pelicans this season.

Ball was previously signed to the Los Angeles Lakers and earned around $7.4 million during the 2018-19 campaign. In 2019, Ball was traded to the Pelicans and earned around $8.7 million in his first season with the team. He will rake in an estimate $11 million by the end of the 2020-21 season.

Image Credits - AP