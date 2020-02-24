LTU Vs CZE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Lithuania will face the Czech Republic in their European Championship 2021 Group C clash. Lithuania are currently on the last spot of the Group C table with a loss in one game played. Lithuania have averaged 152 points per game in their last 10 games. Lithuania have won twice in their last five games (Losses 3). Lithuania have a strong record against the Czech Republic in the head-to-head record.

As for the Czech Republic, they are on the second spot of the Group C table with a win in the one game played. The Czech Republic have an average of 162 points per game in their last ten games. The Czech Republic emerged victorious against Denmark 75-71. Before Denmark, the Czech Republic lost against Serbia 90-81. The Czech Republic have won twice in their last five games (Losses 3).

The LTU vs CZE match is scheduled for February 24, 2020 at 11 PM. Read more for LTU vs CZE Dream11 Prediction, LTU vs CZE Dream11 top picks and LTU vs CZE Dream11 team.

LTU vs CZE Dream11 Prediction: LTU vs CZE team

LTU vs CZE Dream11 Squads for LTU vs CZE Dream11 Top Picks

LTU vs CZE Dream11: Lithuania Full Squad

Matas Kalnietis, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zygimantas Janavicius, Tomas Dimsa, Paulius Valinskas, Arnas Butkevicius, Deividas Gailius, Jonas Maciulis, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Eimantas Bendzius, Donatas Motiejunas, Martynas Sajus, Evaldas Kairys, Gytis Masiulis, Laurynas Birutis

LTU vs CZE Dream11: Czech Republic Full Squad

Tomas Vyoral, Vit Krejci, Radek Farsky, Joromir Bohacik, Petr Safarcik, Jakub Sirina, Lukas Palyza, Vojtech Hruban, Martin Kriz, Patrol Auda, Simon Pursl, Martin Peterka, Vaclav Bujnoch, Lubos kover

