Luka Doncic Consoled By Clippers Stars After Game 7 Defeat And Playoffs Elimination; Watch

The Los Angeles Clippers completed their comeback after they defeated Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. This was probably the most interesting game of the Playoffs for many reasons. Firstly, this was a repeat of last year's Round 1, where the Clippers emerged victorious, and when it looked like the Mavs would get their revenge this year, the Clippers came back and won Game 7 to clinch the series once again.

Mavericks vs Clippers Game 7

Luka closes out his season in magical fashion. 💫



46 PTS (#NBAPlayoffs career high)

14 AST



That's the 3rd highest-scoring Game 7 in @NBAhistory. #ThatsGamepic.twitter.com/mGO7A3GUvV — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2021

Luka Doncic was once again unbelievable as he dropped 46 points in the Mavericks vs Clippers Game 7. He created history in this series after he became the youngest player to average 35 points in a playoff series. Luka Doncic has proven to be one of the best young players in the league, and he has constantly been proving that all the hype around him is right and the series against the Clippers is proof of that.

Luka Doncic scored 46 points, the most he's scored in the postseason and tying his career high for any game.



He becomes the youngest player to average 35 PPG in a postseason all-time. pic.twitter.com/Y2tip5D3sa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021

Although the Mavericks lost Game 7, Luka received praises from the best players in his opposition. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have never been shy to admit the brilliance of Luka. In a clip post-game, Paul George was seen talking to Luka Doncic, where the 7-time all-star was seen consoling Luka and letting him know how good he was on the series. In his post-game interview, George said, "He played off the charts last year in the Playoffs, to be honest at a young age like that, you know he could get better, you knew there was room for improvement. It is even more awesome, he plays with so much confidence and his game is so beyond his age."

Kawhi Leonard in his post-game interview said, "He is a great player and you are going to see him for many years to come. He plays at his own pace and makes it look easy up there." Luka Doncic may have surely lost in the first round this year, but there is a long road of greatness ahead for the youngster and if the Mavs manage to build something around him, they can definitely compete for the championship.

Clippers vs Jazz schedule for NBA Playoffs 2021

Game 1: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 PM [Wednesday, June 9 at 7:30 AM IST]

Game 2: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 PM [Friday, June 11 at 7:30 AM IST]

Game 3: Clippers vs Jazz

Staples Centre, Saturday, June 12 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Clippers vs Mavericks at Staples Centre

Staples Centre, Monday, June 14 [TBD]

Game 5: Clippers vs Mavericks Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena, Wednesday, June 16 [TBD]

Game 6: Clippers vs Mavericks Staples Centre

Staples Centre, Friday, June 18 [TBD]

Game 7: Clippers vs Jazz

Vivint Arena, Sunday, June 20 [TBD]