Luka Doncic Contract: $200million Extension Broken Down As Mavericks Set To Retain Star

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks missed the Western Conference semifinals after a Game 7 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team, despite their Round 1 exit, has been getting better and building a core strength this entire season. Doncic, who has been improving his game, might soon head towards a deeper playoff run.

Dallas Mavericks trade rumors: Luka Doncic contract details

Doncic is reportedly on his way to sign a five-year supermax contract worth a $200 million deal which will be offered to him in August this year. “I think you know the answer," he said while discussing the Luka Doncic Mavericks deal. He will now qualify for player status, and the deal could reach $200 million. However, the final amount will be decided after the NBA cap for the 2022-23 season,

Doncic will not be resting after the NBA 2020-21 season and will work with the Slovenian national team to qualify for the Summer Olympics. Doncic has once helped lead their tea to a Eurobasket gold medal in 2017. If they qualify, Doncic will be playing his first Olympics for Slovenia.

That being said, Doncic will also have to work on his off-court relationship with Kristaps Porzingis. As per an ESPN report, Porzingis is an afterthought to Doncic, and even Mark Cuban has accepted that Porzingis and Doncic are not friends if not on the court. "He's a great player. I think we've got to use him more, and that's it," Doncic said while talking about Porzingis.

Porzingis, who was out with injuries, might be the key to the Mavs success with Doncic. This time, Porzingis was who was criticized after their loss of advantage during the Round 1 series against Clippers. He scored 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, which did not amount to people's expectations.

Luka Doncic salary

YEAR CASH 2020-21 $8,049,360 ($21,813,150) 2021-22 $10,174,391 ($31,987,541)

NBA news: Western Conference Finals

While the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have wrapped up their first game with a Suns win, the Los Angeles Clippers will be facing the Utah Jazz for their semifinals series. The Clippers – who seemed to have avoided a defeat against the Mavericks – are on a redemption path, looking to make it to their first-ever Western Conference Finals. If the Nuggets win, it will a repeat for the 2020 Round 2 between the Clippers-Nuggets, only with higher stakes. The Utah Jazz have been leading the NBA this regular season and might have a tougher challenge vs the Clippers after beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1.

